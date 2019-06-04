YOYOW Mainnet 2.0 will be Officially Released on June 30

SUZHOU, China, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To users of YOYOW community:

After the release of the YOYOW Testnet 2.0, the Testnet has undergone one month of testing and debugging work, and it has passed the security audit of Beosin on the Mainnet code. The YOYOW Foundation decided to set the date for upgrading the Mainnet to version 2.0 at 08:00 (GMT +8) on June 30, 2019. Exchanges, block producers, content platforms, and third-party developers need to update the command line program before 08:00 (GMT +8) on June 30, 2019, and common users need to update their wallets to use the latest features.

The YOYOW Mainnet 2.0 update is the most significant update of the YOYOW project in these two years, and it will determine the technical direction for a long time in the future. The release of the Mainnet means that more community developers and users can fully participate in the YOYOW ecology construction, marking the next phase of the YOYOW project.

The YOYOW Foundation team will continue along the long-standing route and lead community supporters to create a safe, equitable and free blockchain content community network, and constructing the ecology where content producers, content platforms and block producers can achieve common development.

YOYOW Mainnet 2.0 has completed many new features and follow-up, mainly in the following aspects:

Updates of this version:

Add - Content incentive feature.

Add - Platform voting incentive feature.

Add - More than ten content-related operations, including ratings, reposting, rewards, likes, content sales, etc.

Update - Refine tipping permission. Split the tipping permission into 8 sub-permissions, which can manage the tipping permission more finely. Improve account security and controllability.

Add - Custom voting feature. Users can vote on YOYOW, giving users the flexibility to choose the counting method and other options.

Add - Content platform advertising features. The content platforms can publish ads and advertisers can purchase ads directly and settle transactions on the chain.

Add - Content incentive fund pool, platform content incentive fund pool, platform incentive fund pool. More refined allocation of incentives on the blockchain.

Improve - A new algorithm is used for the POS block producer incentives. Dynamically calculate the number of incentives per block.

Improve - No longer generate points for the YOYO tokens pledged by block producers.

Add - Encourage the promotion of referral incentives. Referrers can get a higher platform vote.

Add - Non-consensus plugins to optimize performance and improve reliability.

Add - Dozens of query API on chain; enriching the data query methods.

Improve - Fix other known issues.

* YOYOW Mainnet 2.0 command line program can be downloaded directly through the following address:

https://github.com/yoyow-org/yoyow-core

* The relevant Mainnet code audit report of the security audit of the Mainnet code by Beosin will be announced after the upgrade of the Mainnet.

* The source code has been released under the YOYOW license agreement. For more details on the license agreement, browse the License.md file located at the root of the source code.

About the History of YOYOW

In these two years since the project was launched in March 2017, YOYOW has undergone a series of product development iterations: YOYOW Wallet App has been updated in several versions, and the source code has gradually evolved from partial open source to full open source. The partners of the company are also growing stronger: from the partners who integrate with the YOYOW network to the block producers of the YOYOW Mainnet 2.0. The development of YOYOW is constantly recognized by the industry and professionals.

For the release of the Mainnet 2.0, the YOYOW Foundation team tested the security and stability of the Mainnet in the most rigorous manner during the testing phase and has eliminated potential problems in order to ensure the security and interests of all YOYOW users.

Finally, YOYOW here gives sincere thanks to global users of YOYOW for their attention and support!

YOYOW Foundation Team

YOYOW Official Information

Official Website: https://yoyow.org/

Web Wallet: https://wallet.yoyow.org/

Blockchain Browser: https://explorer.yoyow.org

Twitter: https://twitter.com/InfoYoyow

SOURCE YOYOW

Related Links

https://yoyow.org/

