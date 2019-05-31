YOYOW Officially Released the Mainnet 2.0 Source Code

SUZHOU, China, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release of the YOYOW Testnet 2.0 and the active participation of many community block producers and partners, the YOYOW Foundation team's testing and debugging work on the Testnet is progressing efficiently and quickly. After a month of testing and debugging, the YOYOW Foundation team released the source code of YOYOW Mainnet 2.0 today.

The release of the YOYOW Mainnet 2.0 source code indicates that the Mainnet 2.0 will be released soon. The YOYOW Foundation team is actively communicating with the block producers, exchanges, partners, security audit teams and third-party developers. In the following few days, the time of releasing the Mainnet 2.0 will be finally confirmed.

The open source code essentially reflects the spirit of decentralization, openness and transparency of blockchain technology, and is also an important milestone in promoting community autonomy.

The details of this opening are as follows:

*YOYOW team will officially open the core source code of YOYOW Mainnet 2.0 on Github.

*The source code will be released based on the YOYOW license agreement. For more details on the license agreement, browse the License.md file located at the root of the source code.

About YOYOW

YOYOW, an acronym of "You Own Your Own Words", aims to build a blockchain network that uses blockchain technology to quantify the contribution and provide rewards for the content production area using a decentralized consensus approach, enabling content producers, content investors, content filterers and ecology facilitators to get reasonable incentives and rewards.

Since the launch of the project in March 2017, after a series of development work such as the launch of the Demo website and the operation of the DEV network, YOYOW was officially launched on September 6, 2017. In the following year, YOYOW released the middleware and content platform plug-ins; YOYOW officially integrated the first eco-product Biask with the YOYOW public chain; the "FanXing" token issuance feature was released; in August Binance supported YOYOW Mainnet swap, and WeCenter Q&A Community Framework YOYOW Special Edition was released, etc.

Previously, YOYOW has officially launched the Token Economy White Paper and released the Testnet 2.0 to further improve the YOYOW network. Additionally, a large number of high-quality blockchain teams participated in the election of block producers of the YOYOW Testnet, and will further participate in the work of YOYOW Mainnet 2.0. After the official open source of the source code, the release of the official Mainnet is also around the corner.

