YOYOW-WeCenter Special Edition Release: Free and Open Source

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The YOYOW-WeCenter Special Edition, customized and developed by YOYOW and based on WeCenter Q&A community framework, has been released on GitHub. Compared to regular WeCenter frameworks, YOYOW is providing free open source services and will be continually iterating products and will be introducing an incentive mechanism. Each Q&A community can directly integrate into YOYOW's bottom layer network and enjoy the network services provided by YOYOW.

YOYOW-WeCenter is a YOYOW chain based framework for content platform development, funded by the YOYOW team and developed by both YOYOW and WeCenter teams. The YOYOW-WeCenter Special Edition requires interactions with the YOYOW chain. YOYOW-WeCenter is currently facilitating the operations between platforms and users by using the API from YOYOW middleware.

What is WeCenter?

WeCenter is an open source program for building knowledge communities. It uses the classic MVC structure and opens its system source code and developer documents. It uses a Q&A format that is searchable, categorizable and organizable to help organizations like businesses, schools and government agencies to build their own knowledge database. WeCenter distributes content by integrating into WeChat public platforms and mobile applications.

Currently, many business users and webmasters are building their own knowledge communities through WeCenter. Compared to other types of websites, social networking websites are better able to see things from common users' perspective. Thus, social networking websites are preferred by most webmasters and businesses.

YOYOW Ecosystem Getting Better and More Complete

YOYOW is designed for establishing a fairer and more rational content-generated value distribution mechanism so that content producers and platform developers can be provided with incentives and returns as appropriate. Any content platforms, regardless of their themes presented in the format of text, video, image, audio or live broadcast, etc., are eligible to create the corresponding content-oriented value system based on the YOYOW network.

With the introduction of YOYOW-WeCenter content platform development framework, the technical threshold for developers has been further lowered. Moreover, with the release of the YOYOW "Fan Xing" Edition, developers can be provided with the support of value monetization. The core features of the items in the YOYOW product line have been basically accomplished.

New Features of YOYOW-WeCenter

YOYOW-WeCenter has modified and added the following new features based on the WeCenter Community Edition:

This customized edition only supports YOYOW account logins. Users can receive the first and second level of invitation rewards. Introducing a platform incentive mechanism. Within a time period, users will receive a certain amount of YOYOW token rewards based on their activeness. Users' activeness is calculated based on users' activities such as asking questions, answering questions, giving likes and dislikes.

YOYOW-WeCenter Edition has the following characteristics:

Completely Free. Compared to the WeCenter Commercial Edition's minimum annual authorization fee of RMB 20,000, this edition is completely free and open source. Introducing an incentive system. After a period of time of exploration and optimization, a mature incentive model from Biask.com is brought in, minimizing the cost of trial and error and the time cost for platform projects. Integrating YOYOW's features, making the integration into the YOYOW network easy.

Through the YOYOW-WeCenter Open Source Program, small to medium Q&A platforms from all sectors can quickly enjoy the advantages brought by tokens, as well as receive technical support from YOYOW officials. YOYOW-WeCenter is one of the most convenient and lowest cost content platform building tools and professional content operation tools, not only able to eliminate the copyright risks for original content creators and internet content platforms, but also able to carry out authorization management and profit distribution in a flexible and efficient manner. For the original content creators and content platforms, it is a very practical solution. YOYOW-WeCenter Open Source Program makes the whole YOYOW ecosystem better and more complete while providing convenience for users to build knowledge communities.

Open Source Address and Tutorial: https://github.com/yoyow-org/yoyow-wecenter (click Read More to jump to the open source address)



YOYOW Website: https://yoyow.org/



Telegram (English): https://t.me/HelloYOYOW



Telegram (Chinese): https://t.me/YOYOWChinese



Twitter: https://twitter.com/InfoYoyow

