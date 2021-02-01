YPF Sociedad Anónima Announces Third Amendment to Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YPF Sociedad Anónima ("YPF" or the "Company") today announced its decision to amend the terms and conditions of its amended and restated Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated January 25, 2021 (the "Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum"). Capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

The Company has revised the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation to:

Extension of Withdrawal Deadline

In furtherance of requests made by clearing systems, the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation are hereby revised to extend the Withdrawal Deadline from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 1, 2021 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 5, 2021.

Adjustment to the Elements that Constitute the Exchange Consideration for the 2021 Old Notes

The relative weight of the two elements that together constitute the Exchange Consideration per US$ 1,000 principal amount of 2021 Old Notes set forth in the cover of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum has been adjusted as follows: US$ 824 principal amount of New Secured 2026 Notes and US$ 283 cash payment.

The Exchange Consideration has been calculated taking into account Accrued Interest. Therefore, Eligible Holders who validly tender their 2021 Old Notes will not be entitled to receive any additional cash payment for any Accrued Interest on the 2021 Old Notes (such amount is included in the cash payment of the Exchange Consideration). No additional payments will be made in connection with the Consent Solicitation.

Recent Developments

Rating of Negotiable Obligations

On January 29, 2021, Moody's Investors Service announced that it assigned a "Caa3" rating to the New Notes, with a stable outlook.

CNV approval of increase of the amount of YPF's Frequent Issuer Program

On January 27, 2021, YPF obtained the CNV's authorization to increase the amount of its Frequent Issuer's Program, which is one of the conditions to acceptance of Old Notes tendered in any of the Exchange Offers and Proxies delivered in the Consent Solicitation. For more information see "Description of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation—Conditions to the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation" in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

Additional Information

Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations--Liquidity and Capital Resources -- Capital investments, expenditures and divestments

2021 Investment Program

Subject to the availability of financial resources, the main drivers of YPF's investment plan for 2021, as approved by its Board of Directors, as well as the related projections in terms of oil and gas production, are the following:



Investment Plan for 2021

































































CAPEX

2019 2020 (*) 2021 (**)

Δ

















(Billion dollars)



20 vs 19 21 vs 20



















































UPSTREAM

2.8 1.1 2.1

-61% 90%

















DOWNSTREAM

0.5 0.3 0.4

-29% 29%

















OTHERS(1)

0.3 0.1 0.2

-55% 39%

















TOTAL CAPEX

3.5 1.6 2.7

-56% 73%

















(1) Includes Gas & Power, Corporate and subsidiaries.



























































UPSTREAM BREAKDOWN BY BUSINESS UNIT









UPSTREAM BREAKDOWN BY PRODUCT







CAPEX

2019 2020 (*) 2021 (**)

Δ

CAPEX

2019 2020 (*) 2021 (**)

Δ (Billion dollars)



20 vs 19 21 vs 20

(Billion dollars)



20 vs 19 21 vs 20 Conventional

1.5 0.5 0.8

-66% 58%

Oil

2 0.9 1.5

-56% 62% Unconventional

1.3 0.6 1.3

-54% 116%

Gas

0.8 0.2 0.6

-73% 213% UPSTREAM

2.8 1.1 2.1

-61% 90%

UPSTREAM

2.8 1.1 2.1

-61% 90% (*): estimated figures

































(**): projected figures































































Production Plan for 2021





















































UPSTREAM PRODUCTION

2019 2020 (*) 2021 (**)

Δ

1H 2020 2H 2020 (*) 2020 (*) 1H 2021 (**) 2H 2021 (**) 2021 (**)

20 vs

19 1H 21

vs 20 2H 21

vs 20 21 vs

20



























OIL (Kbbl/d)

226 213 201 207 206 210 208

-9% -3% 5% 1% GAS (Mm3/d)

40 37 34 35 33 37 35

-11% -9% 9% 0% (*): estimated figures

























(**): projected figures



























YPF's ability to execute its investment plan for 2021 is dependent on numerous factors that YPF does not control or influence, such as the disposition of existing creditors (including holders of its outstanding bonds) to refinance YPF's debt as well as other potential sources of liquidity such as funding in the local capital markets, potential non-core asset sales and improved operating cash flow. The projected growth in oil and gas production is also dependent on YPF's ability to implement YPF's investment plan. YPF can give no assurance that it will be successful in implementing its investment plan in full or in part, or that it will be able to increase its hydrocarbon production as indicated above.

Secured and Export-backed New Notes due 2026—Share Collateral

As described under "Risk Factors—Risk Factors relating to the Collateral—Enforcement of the Share Collateral may have adverse effects in the indebtedness of YPF Luz and its subsidiaries" and "—The Share Collateral securing the New Secured 2026 Notes is limited in nature, and the proceeds from the Collateral may be inadequate to satisfy payments on the New Secured 2026 Notes" in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum, upon the enforcement of the Share Collateral, YPF Luz or its subsidiaries may be required to repay all or part of the debt outstanding under several instruments that contain change of control provisions, which in the case of YPF Luz's outstanding bonds also include a customary credit rating downgrading requirement. These instruments include bonds for an aggregate principal amount outstanding of US$ 550 million (as of September 30, 2020) and loans and other financing instruments for an aggregate principal amount outstanding plus accrued interest of approximately US$ 471 million (as of September 30, 2020). YPF Luz and its subsidiaries are also party to non-financial agreements that contain change of control provisions. Pursuant to the terms of the YPF Luz Shareholders' Agreement and the YPF Luz bylaws, the registration of the transfer of shares following foreclosure of the Share Collateral is subject to satisfying applicable transfer restrictions and may require YPF Luz to have obtained appropriate waivers or consents from the relevant lenders and parties to those agreements. See "Risk Factors—Risk Factors relating to the Collateral—The Onshore Collateral Agent's ability to foreclose on the Share Collateral on your behalf may be subject to legal and practical problems associated with shareholders agreement of YPF Luz and its bylaws" in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum. Following the occurrence of an event of default and until the registration of transfer is completed, pursuant to the Share Pledge Agreement, the Onshore Collateral Agent will be entitled to exercise the rights and privileges in respect of the Share Collateral, including the right to collect dividends, if any, and to vote in any meeting of YPF Luz, as instructed by the representative of the holders of the New Secured 2026 Notes or the acquirer of the pledged shares, as applicable. See "Description of the Secured and Export-backed New Notes due 2026—Security Interest—Share Collateral" in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

********

Except to the extent specifically provided for herein, all terms of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation contemplated in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum and all other disclosures set forth in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum and the annexes thereto remain unchanged.

Eligible Holders who delivered their Proxies pursuant to the Consent Solicitation prior to the date hereof and do not revoke their Proxies prior to the Withdrawal Deadline shall be deemed to have accepted the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation as supplemented by this Amendment No .3. Direct Participants who have already submitted tender instructions and Proxies and do not wish to revoke do not need to take any further action. Eligible Holders who have validly tender their Old Notes and deliver their related Proxies on or prior to the Expiration Time (including Eligible Holders who validly tender their Old Notes and deliver their related Proxies on or prior to the date of this Amendment No. 3) will be eligible to receive, for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes so tendered, the consideration set forth in the table on the cover page of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum, as adjusted by this Amendment No. 3. If the conditions precedents are met or waived, the Company intends to settle the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation by no later than February 12, 2021.

YPF has not registered the New Notes under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities law. The New Notes are being offered for exchange only (i) to holders of Old Notes that are "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act ("QIBs"), in a private transaction in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Section 4(a)(2) thereof and (ii) outside the United States, to holders of Old Notes who are (A) not "U.S. persons" (as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act, "U.S. Persons") and who are not acquiring New Notes for the account or benefit of a U.S. Person, in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act, and (B) Non-U.S. qualified offerees. Only holders of Old Notes who have returned a duly completed Eligibility Letter certifying that they are within one of the categories described in the immediately preceding sentence are authorized to receive and review the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum and to participate in the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation (such holders, "Eligible Holders"). In addition, Eligible Holders will need to specify in the Eligibility Letter whether they are Argentine Entity Offerees or Non-Cooperating Jurisdiction Offerees (each as defined in the Eligibility Letter).

D.F. King is acting as the Information and Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation. Questions or requests for assistance related to any of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation or for additional copies of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Documents may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. by telephone at +1 (800) 848-3410 (U.S. toll free) and +1 (212) 269-5550 (collect), in writing at 48 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, by email at [email protected] or by facsimile transmission at (212) 709-3328.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., and Santander Investment Securities Inc. are acting as dealer managers (the "Dealer Managers") for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

388 Greenwich Street, 7th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States

Attention: Liability Management

Group Call Collect: (212) 723-

6106 US Toll-Free: (800) 558-3745 HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. 452 Fifth Avenue New York, New York 10018 United States

Attention: Global Liability

Management Group Toll Free: +1 (888) HSBC-4LM Collect: +1 (212) 525-5552 [email protected] Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. 540 Madison Avenue, 24th Floor New York, NY 10022 United States

Attention: Debt Capital Markets Collect: +1 (212) 710-6749 Toll Free: +1 (888) 770-4828 Santander Investment

Securities Inc. 45 East 53rd Street 5th Floor

New York, New York 10022 United States

Attention: Liability

Management Collect: +1 (212) 940-1442 Toll Free: +1 (855) 404-3636

Important Notice

SOURCE YPF Sociedad Anónima