YPrime Continues Expansion with Opening of New Company Headquarters

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 3, YPrime, a global leader of cloud-based eClinical solutions debuted the new home for its headquarters. Based in Malvern, PA, this state-of-the-art office facility houses product development, project delivery, support services, commercial and corporate administration functions, enabling YPrime to continue to access greater Philadelphia's pool of highly skilled life sciences and high-tech talent. The multi-functional space was custom-designed to be an open and collaborative environment for YPrime's employees, with flexibility to expand in support of the company's future growth plans.

YPrime's new headquarters in Malvern, PA

YPrime is actively hiring for the office, with a host of open positions available for viewing on the company's website.

The opening of the new headquarters facility comes on the heels of investment by Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm focused on the healthcare and financial services industries.

"The opening of our new headquarters is a critical milestone for YPrime. The future of clinical research wholly depends on eClinical technologies," said Mark Maietta, President of YPrime. "Employees at this location will focus on continuing our commitment to deliver the latest electronic clinical outcome (eCOA) and interactive response technology (IRT) solutions."

A corporate resident of Malvern since 2008, YPrime has evolved from a consultancy focused on clinical system support to a global provider of software solutions and consulting services that enable efficient and collaborative clinical trial data collection and information management for biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations.

"Malvern has been an ideal location for YPrime to grow and thrive," said Shawn Blackburn, Founder and CEO of YPrime. "We are thrilled to remain in the same community that has provided a lasting foundation for our success, and look forward to contributing to the local economy for years to come."

The new office address is: 9 Great Valley Parkway, Malvern, PA 19355.

About YPrime

YPrime's cloud-based technology unifies data sources and expedites clinical trial data collection. Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) and interactive response technology (IRT) platforms introduce greater speed, precision and data quality to clinical trials. We design configurable software to meet study-specific requirements, and support the needs of sponsors, patients and sites throughout a clinical trial. Our consulting services help clients implement data standards to simplify downstream processes and optimize clinical systems to make informed decisions through the power of their own data. YPrime's technology and service offerings enable sponsors to move faster and more efficiently to their next development milestone.

