YPrime Named One of the Best Places to Work in Philadelphia

MALVERN, Pa., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YPrime, a global leader of cloud-based eClinical solutions, was recently named to Philadelphia's 100 Best Places to Work for 2019 in the mid-sized company category by the Philadelphia Business Journal. This award recognizes organizations within the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area who are setting new standards in the creation of meaningful work environments for their employees. Among hundreds of nominations, qualification and final selection is based on employee surveys, within the following categories:

"Company culture is more important than ever for recruiting and retaining top talent," said Julie Pierce, Senior Director of Talent and Employee Experience. "At YPrime, we continually look for creative ways to help employees grow and contribute. We're delighted to be selected for this prestigious award, especially since this was determined by our employees' own feedback. We believe our people are our greatest asset, and we want to maintain a culture that is not only challenging, rewarding, fun and friendly, but also gives us each the opportunity to be ourselves," she added.

YPrime is committed to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated. Workplace initiatives introduced in 2019 include a peer recognition program, role-specific learning pathways, and a holistic wellness program that spans emotional and physical wellness, financial acumen and public safety topics, and includes a diverse range of activities including professional advice panels, creative social events and employee massages.

