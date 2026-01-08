YPTC APPOINTS NEW TALENT LEADER, ACCELERATES NATIONWIDE HIRING AT ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING FIRMS

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC), a leading provider of outsourced accounting, CFO/controller, and financial management services, enters 2026 following a year of growth: with recent expansion into the Pacific Northwest and Chicago markets and earning top workplace recognitions across the country, YPTC is an award-winning leader in the nonprofit accounting space.

Stepping into the new year, YPTC announces the appointment of Mike Baron, Director of Talent Acquisition, who will expand upon a nationwide recruitment program designed for today's hiring landscape. In continuing to provide more meaningful accounting career opportunities, YPTC focuses on attracting and hiring full-time and part-time roles for accounting professionals across the country.

Mike comes to YPTC with over 25 years of experience as a Talent Acquisition leader, guiding teams through leading-edge, best-in-class recruitment efforts, while keeping company missions as the focus. As Director of Talent Acquisition, Mike aims to support YPTC's continued growth nationwide, maintaining the firm's human-centric, tech-forward objective.

"I am thrilled to join YPTC and contribute to the strong foundation of talented and passionate nonprofit accounting teams," Mike says, "I look forward to continuing the momentum in 2026, pairing human insight with innovation-driven process to hiring that lets us scale with confidence, all while keeping our most valuable asset—people—at the forefront of everything we do."

Mike joins YPTC following a record-breaking year of award recognition. In 2025, YPTC was voted the #1 Best Firm to Work For by Accounting Today in the 'Large Employer' category, and received recognition for the Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Houston, and Phoenix markets as an award-winning workplace. YPTC was named the #2 company among the inaugural 2025 Best Places to Work for Women by the Best Companies Group, demonstrating commitment to equity and growth in the workplace.

Building on the success of 2025, and as the accounting industry evolves, YPTC will continue to offer meaningful, flexible work for professionals nationwide. Visit the Careers page to learn more about current opportunities and join us!

About YPTC

YOUR PART-TIME CONTROLLER, LLC (YPTC) is a national firm with over thirty years of experience building stronger nonprofits. YPTC offers valuable, specialized services such as accounting, financial reporting, data visualization, and more. Support, flexibility, and transformation mark our overall approach; we meet clients wherever they are. As a partner and strengthening agent, YPTC allows nonprofits to focus on what matters: furthering the mission of the organization. For more information, visit https://www.yptc.com/.

