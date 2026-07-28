YPTC Philadelphia Named #1 Best Place to Work in 2026!

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC) has been named the 2026 #1 Best Place to Work by the Philadelphia Business Journal. Announced on July 23rd at the publication's in-person awards event, YPTC was recognized as the top-ranking company in the "Large Business" category.

To generate its list of local honorees, the Philadelphia Business Journal worked with Quantum Workplace to distribute comprehensive surveys where employees measured the strength of their organization's leadership, culture, benefits, and more.

For over 15 years in a row, YPTC has been recognized as a Best Place to Work in Philadelphia and was named #1 in 2021, 2023, and 2025. Nationally, YPTC was recognized by Accounting Today as the #1 Best Firm to Work for in 2025 and ranked #59 in the Top 100 firms in 2026. YPTC was also ranked the #2 Best Place to Work for Women in 2025.

"Philadelphia is home to an incredible nonprofit community, and we're proud to support so many organizations making a difference throughout the city and the region," said Carole Melvin, YPTC Regional Director. "Being named a Best Place to Work reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where talented people can thrive while helping our clients strengthen their missions. I'm incredibly proud of our people and grateful for the positive impact they make for one another, our clients, and the communities we serve."

Read the full article to learn more about YPTC Philadelphia's Best Place to Work recognition and see the full list of winners.

YPTC is hiring! If you're an accounting professional seeking flexible and purpose-driven work, visit our Careers page to see our open positions.

About YPTC

YOUR PART-TIME CONTROLLER, LLC (YPTC) is a national accounting firm with over thirty years of experience building stronger nonprofits. YPTC offers specialized nonprofit accounting services, including fractional/outsourced CFO, accounting and month-end financial management, financial planning and analysis, and grant management and compliance. Support, flexibility, and transformation mark our overall approach; we meet clients wherever they are. As a trusted thought partner, YPTC allows nonprofits to focus on what matters: furthering the mission of the organization. For more information, please visit our website www.yptc.com.

SOURCE Your Part-Time Controller, LLC