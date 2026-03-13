Your Part-Time Controller, LLC Ranks #59 On Accounting Today's List of Top 100 Firms

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC) has appeared as a 'Top 100' firm on Accounting Today's national list for the fifth consecutive year, ranking #59 in 2026—up three places from their #62 spot in 2025. According to the 2026 Top 100 Firms + Regional Leaders report, YPTC is the only Top 100 firm that provides 100% client advisory services. YPTC is also the only firm on the list that exclusively serves nonprofits.

Most notably, YPTC grew its revenue by 18% organically without mergers and acquisitions. The firm was also recognized as Accounting Today's #1 Best Firm to Work For in the large firm category in 2025.

The report highlights Top 100 firms' strategies for growth, starting with re-thinking marketing and business development. Having implemented AI-enabled technology to support these processes, YPTC's Heidi Pelczar, COO, is quoted: "We are being more intentional this year in targeting potential clients at the intersection of geography and the nonprofit subsector to demonstrate that we not only understand the challenges and opportunities of the regions in which they operate, but that we also understand the specific pain points of running their specific type of nonprofit."

Attracting and retaining talent is another growth strategy featured, and Pelczar is quoted again, saying, "Because we know client retention is directly related to staff retention, we are confident that if we keep our staff happy, they will keep our clients happy."

YPTC's CEO Jennifer Alleva, who is one of only a few women CEOs on the list, is thrilled for this year's Top 100 ranking and the Best Firm to Work For recognition: "Growing at this pace by making more nonprofits across the country stronger, while maintaining our culture, makes me proud to lead this incredible organization. Our team's level of commitment and dedication to each other and our clients is remarkable."

Your Part-Time Controller, LLC, proudly acknowledges this achievement and remains dedicated to offering exceptional nonprofit accounting solutions to help as many nonprofits as possible grow stronger.

For more information about the Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders, download the full report.

About YPTC

YOUR PART-TIME CONTROLLER, LLC (YPTC) is a national accounting firm with over thirty years of experience building stronger nonprofits. YPTC offers specialized nonprofit accounting services, including fractional/outsourced CFO, accounting and month-end financial management, financial planning and analysis, and grant management and compliance. Support, flexibility, and transformation mark our overall approach; we meet clients wherever they are. As a trusted thought partner, YPTC allows nonprofits to focus on what matters: furthering the mission of the organization. For more information, please visit our website www.yptc.com.

About Accounting Today

Accounting Today is the leading information resource for public accountants – serving the community of professionals who provide tax preparation, bookkeeping, auditing, financial planning, and business advisory and consulting services to individuals and small businesses. Accounting Today is sharply focused on the industry's most important concerns, including tax law, accounting standards, technology, audit and assurance, and wealth management. Its analysis and breaking news, opinion and expert advice, and practical business-building ideas enable partners, principals, and practitioners to make informed decisions about their business and the clients they serve. The Accounting Today community is deeply engaged through interactions on social media, comment forums, research panels, and an authoritative network of contributors. As accountants optimize their practices – building clients relationships, increasing profitability, leveraging new technologies – Accounting Today delivers actionable and insightful content. https://www.accountingtoday.com/aboutus

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