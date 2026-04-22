Your Part-Time Controller is a Best Company to Work for In New York!

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC) has been recognized as the 2026 #3 Best Company to Work for in New York!

On April 21, the New York State Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group, BridgeTower Media, and Rochester Business Journal recognized all the winning companies at an award celebration in Albany, NY. They announced that YPTC ranked #3 in the Large Companies category.

Best Companies Group determined the rankings through a two-part process. In the first part, worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation, they assessed each nominee's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part, worth 75% of the total, measured the employee experience via an employee survey. The combined scores determined the top companies and final rankings.

"We're honored to once again be recognized as one of New York's Best Companies to Work For. At YPTC, we work hard to build a culture where people feel valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work—and this acknowledgment reinforces that our New York team's focus on these aspects truly matters. I'm incredibly proud of our staff and grateful for the commitment they bring to our clients and to each other every day. This award is a direct reflection of their efforts," said Rachel DeMatteo, Director, YPTC New York.

YPTC was ranked the #1 Best Company to Work for in New York in 2025 and #4 in 2024. The firm is widely recognized in regions across the U.S. as a best place to work and was ranked the #1 Best Firm to Work for nationwide by Accounting Today in 2025.

Learn more about YPTC's 2026 Best Companies recognition in New York and see the full list of winners and honorees.

YPTC is hiring. If you are an accounting professional with a passion for nonprofits, visit our website to learn more about the opportunities at YPTC!

About YPTC

YOUR PART-TIME CONTROLLER, LLC (YPTC) is a national accounting firm with over thirty years of experience building stronger nonprofits. YPTC offers specialized nonprofit accounting services, including fractional/outsourced CFO, accounting and month-end financial management, financial planning and analysis, and grant management and compliance. Support, flexibility, and transformation mark our overall approach; we meet clients wherever they are. As a trusted thought partner, YPTC allows nonprofits to focus on what matters: furthering the mission of the organization. For more information, please visit our website www.yptc.com.

About Best Companies Group

The Best Companies Group specializes in identifying great employers to work for. They are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on their established research methodology. Their surveys provided actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

SOURCE Your Part-Time Controller, LLC