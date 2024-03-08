YPTC Ranks #65 on Accounting Today's List of Top 100 Firms

PHILADELPHIA, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC) has earned significant recognition for its achievements in success and growth from Accounting Today.

For the third consecutive year, YPTC has appeared as a 'Top 100' firm on Accounting Today's national list, ranking #65 in 2024. In 2023, YPTC ranked #75, jumping a staggering 25 places from their debut as #100 on the list in 2022.

Additionally, Accounting Today recognized YPTC's outstanding growth by once again naming it a "Pacesetter in Growth," ranking #1 in growth among firms under $100M in revenue. YPTC grew its revenue by over 39% organically, while most firms on the list have experienced growth through mergers and acquisitions.

The report notes that Your Part-Time Controller took on private equity investment from Pamlico Capital in November 2023, and the firm's strategic priorities include several capital-intensive initiatives like opening new offices, expanding its hiring of experienced staff, and launching an artificial intelligence product.

The report goes on to list firm highlights:

Marked its 30th anniversary.

Opened new offices in Los Angeles , Dallas , and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina .

, , and . In November, took on strategic growth investment from a private equity firm.

Invested in technology to support client service.

Selected a new CEO to take office in March 2024 .

. Grew revenue by over 39%.

Named a 2023 Accounting Today Best Firm to Work For.

YPTC was founded in 1993 by Eric Fraint and has grown from a one-man operation into a firm made up of close to 700 staff members serving more than 1800 clients. As of March 1, 2024, Fraint has moved away from day-to-day operations after three decades of nurturing YPTC, and Jennifer Alleva, former Managing Partner, has been named CEO of Your Part-Time Controller, LLC. Fraint will continue to be involved with YPTC as a significant shareholder, consultant, and member of YPTC's board of directors.

"I am absolutely thrilled and honored to be recognized among the top 100 firms by Accounting Today, achieving the impressive rank of #65," CEO Jennifer Alleva said, "This acknowledgment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of every member of our team. It inspires us to continue striving for excellence in all that we do and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to our nonprofit organization nationwide."

Delivering excellent service to clients involves not only performing outstanding work but also introducing innovative strategies and services. In 2023, YPTC enhanced its value-added services in three significant areas. First, it formally introduced specialized services tailored for nonprofit organizations in the form of vertical specializations, aimed at addressing their specific needs. Second, a dedicated government funding department was established to assist clients in securing grants from the substantial annual funding provided by the federal government to nonprofits. Third, the firm expanded its range of services including data visualization, analysis, and automation.

To ensure its ongoing success, YPTC is examining its existing strengths and determining where it intends to concentrate its efforts moving forward. The firm is committed to excellence in client service, emphasizing technology, staff training, and operational efficiencies.

In terms of strategy, the firm is expanding its reach physically with new office locations, digitally through increased online presence, and internally by hiring experienced staff. They're broadening services to assist nonprofits with tailored solutions while continuously adding value through tech-focused divisions and artificial intelligence development. In addition, education initiatives, government funding services, and community partnerships underscore YPTC's dedication to nonprofits.

Your Part-Time Controller, LLC proudly acknowledges this achievement and remains committed to offering exceptional nonprofit accounting solutions to mission-driven organizations everywhere.

Currently, Your Part-Time Controller, LLC is hiring nationwide. If you're an accounting professional eager to apply your skills for a greater cause, get in touch with us today or submit your application here. We're excited to connect with you!

For more information about the Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders, check out the complete article on Accounting Today and download the full report.

