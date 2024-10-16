YPulse Pro AI Unlocks Unprecedented Access to Youth Survey Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YPulse, the leading authority in Gen Z and Millennial insights and research, today announced the launch of Pro AI, a groundbreaking upgrade to its YPulse AI platform. This advanced feature set revolutionizes access to YPulse's vast repository of youth survey data, empowering businesses with unparalleled insights into Gen Z and Millennial consumers.

Instant Access to a Decade of Youth Insights

Instantly mine and analyze 15 billion insights and survey data points on teen and young adult consumers.

Pro AI's standout feature is its ability to instantly mine and analyze 15 billion survey data points collected by YPulse over the past decade. This massive dataset covers youth trends, behaviors, and brand perceptions across North America and Western Europe—all through simple, natural language queries.

"With Pro AI, we're not just offering data – we're providing instant, actionable intelligence derived from the most comprehensive youth survey database in the industry," said Dan Coates, CEO, of YPulse. "Users can now explore every statistic we've ever collected on youth trends and behaviors with unprecedented ease and speed."

Empowering Decisions with Comprehensive Youth Data

Pro AI's enhanced access to survey data comes at a crucial time when understanding Gen Z and Millennial consumers is more critical than ever. The platform offers:

Real-time analysis of youth opinions on over 1,000 brands

Instant access to 20+ youth-centric brand measures, including coolness, authenticity, and diversity

Seamless integration of trend and behavioral data, allowing for deeper understanding of youth motivations and actions

Incorporation of youth insights from over a decade of articles and reports written by YPulse experts

"Pro AI doesn't just give you numbers – it gives you context, trends, and actionable insights derived from the most robust youth survey data available," added Xavier Vivar, Chief Product Officer. "It's like having a team of expert youth researchers at your fingertips, 24/7."

Pro AI is now available as an upgrade for current YPulse subscribers and as part of syndicated subscription packages for new clients.

For more information about YPulse AI and its capabilities, visit ypulse.com/ai-intro

About YPulse

YPulse is the leader in youth insights, providing comprehensive research and strategic guidance on Gen Z and Millennial consumers. With a decade of expertise and a commitment to innovation, YPulse helps brands and organizations stay ahead in the rapidly evolving youth market.

