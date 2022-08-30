YQ ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 19, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded 17EdTech securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with 17EdTech's December 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 19, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 17EdTech's K-12 Academic AST Services would end less than a year after the Company's initial public offering; (2) as part of its ongoing regulatory efforts, Chinese authorities would imminently curtail and/or end 17EdTech's core business; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

