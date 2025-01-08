YQN at CES 2025: Redefining Smart Logistics for Global Trade

YQN's robust technology infrastructure supports a comprehensive logistics network that spans first-mile transportation, warehousing, and last-mile delivery, addressing the complex and dynamic needs of cross-border logistics. Its proprietary smart logistics platform enables online pricing, booking, real-time order tracking, and full-process visibility, ensuring transparency and efficiency throughout the entire logistics journey.

On the digital front, YQN leverages RPA technology to streamline booking, document processing and workflow management. RPA robots can complete complex document entries within 30 seconds, significantly boosting efficiency and accuracy. Moreover, RPA enables seamless integration with client ERP systems, shipping companies, and supplier platforms, ensuring real-time data synchronization and greatly enhancing supply chain collaboration. These advanced technologies make logistics management more efficient and precise, delivering exceptional value to clients.

YQN has established over 14 strategically located warehouses across North America, including key cities such as Los Angeles, New Jersey, Savannah, Atlanta, Houston, and Mexico City, with a total storage area exceeding 3 million square feet. These facilities handle small to oversized goods efficiently, providing flexible solutions tailored to diverse client needs.

As a certified semi-managed warehouse partner for Temu and SheIn and a trusted logistics provider for Wayfair and Amazon, YQN meets Amazon's rigorous Seller Fulfilled Prime (SFP) standards, enabling clients to seamlessly access the PRIME market.

YQN enhances operational efficiency through its advanced Warehouse Management System (WMS) and automation equipment. By integrating WMS with AMR robots, AVG mobile robots, and RFID tags, YQN optimizes handling, sorting, inventory management, and distribution processes. In particular, the combination of three-way forklifts and AMR robots in narrow-aisle warehousing not only optimizes warehouse operations but also provides clients with more competitive services. Additionally, YQN's intelligent BI reports can help clients reduce logistics costs by 10%-30% and shorten delivery times.

YQN serves warehouse clients across various industries, such as automotive & auto parts, new energy vehicles, digital products, smart home appliances & furniture, fitness equipment, and machinery tools.

YQN delivered a tailored, end-to-end relocation solution for a prominent consumer electronics brand in North America. The two-phase project involved transferring hundreds of containers from three warehouses to YQN's North American facilities. Leveraging its global network of 25 branches and advanced digital systems, YQN ensured seamless collaboration between domestic and international teams. The domestic team completed the relocation plan within just one week, while the local team efficiently executed sorting operations, minimizing disruptions to the client's daily sales and logistics activities.

Following the relocation, the client used YQN's digital platform to monitor inventory dynamics and multi-channel shipments in real time, significantly improving management efficiency and supply chain coordination. YQN's digital system integrates with major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, ensuring synchronized global operations. Partnerships last-mile delivery providers like FedEx and UPS optimized delivery costs and enhanced efficiency. In unexpected situations, YQN's teams coordinated swiftly across time zones, delivering professional, high-quality service that earned praise from the client.

To address the complex inventory management and distribution challenges of furniture clients, YQN established dedicated storage zones in its warehouses and optimized operational precision, significantly reducing product damage. YQN also provided proxy appointment services for both shipping and receiving warehouses, lowering communication costs and improving efficiency. Tailored fulfillment solutions, supported by dedicated account managers ensured issue resolution and smooth operations. As a result, furniture clients achieved 99% on-time delivery rates, enhancing both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

YQN's Co-founder& COO, Alice Xu stated, "YQN will continue advancing the digital and intelligent transformation of logistics, empowering clients to enhance operational efficiency through technological innovation. We are committed to building transparent and precise logistics management systems, injecting new energy into the global logistics industry."

This CES exhibition underscored YQN's practical approach to leveraging advanced technologies in addressing the challenges of international trade. It highlighted the company's commitment to fostering innovation, enhancing supply chain collaboration, and building adaptable logistics ecosystems. As global markets evolve, YQN remains focused on delivering reliable solutions that meet the demands of a dynamic and rapidly changing world.

SOURCE YQN