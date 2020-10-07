Y&R PR Rebrands As Goodfuse

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Y&R PR, an award-winning, fully integrated communications agency, today announced that it has changed its name to Goodfuse. Goodfuse is focused on infusing humanity into communications to deeply touch and engage people, creating impactful Human to Human (H2H) communications that make companies and their products far more relevant in the hearts and minds of their audiences.

"Goodfuse is the agency we have been building since our inception, and now we have a brand that embodies our ethos and point of view on communications," said Olga Fleming, CEO of Goodfuse. "To 'goodfuse' communications means to make it human — it means that we can create programming that is strategic, emotional, and utterly differentiated. Our goal is that Goodfuse will be recognized not only as an agency, but as a new way of thinking about communications, one that considers people's beliefs, feelings, experiences, and intentions, not just with data but with empathy to spark impactful conversations around brands and companies."

As part of the rebrand, Goodfuse is adding Gregg Trueman, a 30-year communications veteran and Founder of Humanize, an agency delivering digital and technology solutions that compassionately connected with people. Gregg joins the Goodfuse leadership team as Executive Vice President, Creative + Technology Solutions. He will be based in San Francisco and establishes Goodfuse's footprint on the West Coast. With the addition of Gregg, Goodfuse capabilities span traditional, social and media relations, as well as a full spectrum of digital solutions such as website and app development.

"I am thrilled to be joining forces with the amazing communicators at Goodfuse," said Trueman. "Technology-based communications is essential to reaching today's message-bombarded audiences. With Goodfuse's approach, humanized technology and heartfelt communications fuse in a unique manner to enable our clients to deeply connect with their audiences."

About Goodfuse Communications:

Goodfuse, a WPP company, is a high-touch boutique agency designed to guide clients through the most unpredictable communications challenges with a seasoned, hands-on senior team, and full-spectrum, fully integrated capabilities that put people first. Digital to traditional, media relations to public affairs, clients engage us to simplify. Humanize. Make something good far better. And get it right — and remarkable — right away.

