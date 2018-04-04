Yroo embarks on next stage of growth with key additions to executive team

"We have built a unique platform that is powered by artificial intelligence technology and has the largest product catalogue of any meta-search engine. The successful launch of our mobile app in 2017 has validated our business model and proven that our approach is the right one for today's consumer," said James Cunningham, CEO of Yroo. "We are now ready to tell the world about Yroo and accelerate growth in our customer base to the scale that will enable our platform to reach its full potential. Dana and Estelle are both accomplished leaders who will spearhead this growth initiative through a multi-pronged marketing campaign."

Executive biographies

Dana Toering, Chief Revenue Officer, has more than 20 years of sales and business development experience in digital media and technology. Prior to joining Yroo, he was Managing Director for Adobe Canada's Advertising Cloud business, which works with leading brands and agencies to power their complete cross-screen advertising needs. Mr. Toering's previous roles have included Chief Revenue Officer for Addictive Mobility, Head of Revenue at AOL Canada, and senior positions at Yahoo! and DoubleClick.

Estelle Gorby, VP of Growth, has two decades of global marketing and customer acquisition experience. She began her career at Acer's Asian marketing headquarters, and later led Dell's European advertising team with a focus on demand generation for both B2B and B2C sales. In 2007, Ms. Gorby co-founded Acorn, an award-winning agency based in Dublin, Ireland that specialized in customer acquisition, retention, and marketing ROI. With a client list that included Google, Facebook and Twitter, Acorn was sold to U.S. agency Epsilon and continues to thrive across Europe.

"Yroo is perfectly situated for what I believe is an inflection point in the evolution of Ecommerce," said Mr. Toering. "We are empowering shoppers with information they cannot find anywhere else. At the same time, we are helping merchants solve some of their most pressing challenges at a time of ever-increasing retail competition. Yroo can deliver intent-based buyers as well as offering fresh insights and data on shopper behaviour."

"Yroo users have been very engaged and active in using our app to enhance their shopping and purchasing decisions, and we are very excited to introduce it to hundreds of thousands of new customers in 2018," said Ms. Gorby. "We will continue to invest in a unique customer acquisition and retention model that has been successful at attracting new users, cost effectively and at scale, as we grow our business in the US and internationally."

Other growth initiatives

In addition to a customer acquisition campaign, Yroo's growth plans for this year include:

Continued roll-out of new product features that take advantage of our powerful technology platform and product database, beginning with the Deal AI feature announced earlier this month;

Expansion into new international markets beyond the United States , leveraging existing relationships with global retailers and marketplaces; and

, leveraging existing relationships with global retailers and marketplaces; and Raising additional capital to fund the company's growth, including a Series A financing round expected to be launched during the second quarter of 2018.

About Yroo

Yroo Inc. is a meta-search engine and big data company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to empower shoppers to discover, research and buy from the largest collection of products and retailers available anywhere. We help shoppers find the best value in the market, whether they are online or in-store, by comparing current and historical prices across thousands of merchants. We connect consumers with the merchants who can best meet their needs, while providing merchants with unprecedented insights into shopper behaviour. Yroo's mobile app is available in iOS and Android versions, and its shopping platform can also be accessed at https://yroo.com. Yroo is a privately-owned company based in Dublin, Ireland with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada.

