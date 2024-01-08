YS Biopharma Announces Changes to its Board Committees

News provided by

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd.

08 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved Ms. Rui Yu as the new Chairperson of its Audit Committee, as a member of its Compensation Committee, and as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee on January 7, 2024 (Beijing Time), with immediate effect. Ms. Yu currently serves as a partner at Oceanpine Capital, a position she has held since 2021. Prior to that, she served as a managing director at China Renaissance Group and vice president and head of China healthcare research at Gerson Lehman Group. Ms. Yu received her Bachelor of Science degree from Guangdong Pharmaceutical University, her Master of Science degree from the University of Missouri School of Medicine, and her MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in finance, accounting and entrepreneurship.

Accordingly, the membership of each Board Committee will be as follows:

Audit Committee

Rui Yu (Chairperson), Viren Mehta, and Shaojing Tong

Compensation Committee

Viren Mehta (Chairperson), Ajit Shetty, Shaojing Tong, and Rui Yu

Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

Ajit Shetty (Chairperson), Viren Mehta, Rui Yu, and Yi Zhang

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics with a potential for improved Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Shingles vaccines. YS Biopharma operates in China, the United States, Singapore and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit investor.ysbiopharm.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Robin Yang
Partner, ICR, LLC
Tel: +1 (212) 537-4035
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YS Biopharma Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

YS Biopharma Responds to Unauthorized Press Release Regarding Extraordinary General Meeting

YS Biopharma Responds to Unauthorized Press Release Regarding Extraordinary General Meeting

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing,...
Noble Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on YS Biopharma With Outperform Rating and US$5.25 Price Target

Noble Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on YS Biopharma With Outperform Rating and US$5.25 Price Target

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.