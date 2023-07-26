YS Biopharma Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023 Ended March 31, 2023

Total revenues increase by 36.3% year-over-year; gross margin improves to 77.7%; balance sheet remains robust

Company's PIKA rabies vaccine approved for Phase III clinical trials in Singapore, the Philippines, and Pakistan; interim results expected early next year

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 ("Fiscal Year 2023").

Dr. David Shao, Director, President, and CEO of YS Biopharma, commented, "We are delighted to announce our first annual results as a Nasdaq-listed company with significant year-over-year revenue growth, a stable gross margin, and a strengthened balance sheet. At the same time, we laid the foundations for our future development as we advanced our diversified portfolio of innovative product candidates, bringing them closer to commercialization. Driven by strong demand for our YSJA rabies vaccine and our strategic execution of sales and marketing initiatives, we ended fiscal year 2023 standing as one of the leading human rabies vaccine manufacturers, and we expanded our market reach to over 60% of CDC customers in China. Meanwhile, we made notable progress in advancing our rabies vaccine franchise when we received approval to conduct Phase III clinical trials of our premium, next-generation PIKA rabies vaccine from regulatory authorities in the Philippines, Singapore, and Pakistan. Looking ahead, we will strategically unlock the potential of our marketed product and our pipeline candidates by exploring commercial partnerships, expanding our infrastructure, entering new markets, and leveraging our deep experience in vaccine manufacturing, sales, and distribution. With our first-generation rabies vaccine generating organic cash flows and our robust product portfolio advancing to the next phase, we are well-positioned to continue developing transformative vaccines and therapeutic biologics while creating long-term shareholder value."

Business Updates

YSJATM Rabies Vaccine

YS Biopharma's marketed vaccine product, YSJATM rabies vaccine, was the first aluminum-free lyophilized rabies vaccine launched in China. Since the Company commenced production at its current GMP-compliant facilities in February 2020, and as of March 31, 2023, YS Biopharma had sold more than 19.9 million doses of YSJATM rabies vaccines to approximately 1,687 county-level CDCs in China.

Clinical Pipeline

YS Biopharma is advancing a robust portfolio of innovative product candidates under various clinical development stages, including PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

PIKA Rabies Vaccine

The Company has completed Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of its PIKA rabies vaccine in Singapore , and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in China . As of June 1, 2023 , the Company had received regulatory approval to conduct Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine from authorities in the Philippines , Singapore , and Pakistan . This multi-country Phase III study will evaluate lot-to-lot consistency of three lots of the PIKA rabies vaccine, along with the vaccine's immunogenicity and safety.

, and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in . As of , the Company had received regulatory approval to conduct Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine from authorities in , , and . This multi-country Phase III study will evaluate lot-to-lot consistency of three lots of the PIKA rabies vaccine, along with the vaccine's immunogenicity and safety. The Company plans to enroll a total of 4,500 subjects into the Phase III study, with enrollment expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company targets to obtain interim results in early 2024.

PIKA Recombinant COVID-19 Vaccine

In March 2023 , the Company reported positive interim safety and immunogenicity data for the PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine from Phase II of the Phase II/III clinical studies which were completed in the Philippines and the UAE. These results demonstrated the safety profile of the Company's PIKA adjuvant technology among approximately 6000 subjects in the Phase II/III trial. The results of the Phase III clinical trials are expected to be available before the end of 2023.

, the Company reported positive interim safety and immunogenicity data for the PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine from Phase II of the Phase II/III clinical studies which were completed in and the UAE. These results demonstrated the safety profile of the Company's PIKA adjuvant technology among approximately 6000 subjects in the Phase II/III trial. The results of the Phase III clinical trials are expected to be available before the end of 2023. As the global situation regarding COVID-19 continues to evolve, the Company will continue to monitor worldwide health trends and make appropriate decisions regarding commercialization strategies for the PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine.

PIKA YS-ON-001

YS Biopharma is currently enrolling cancer patients for the Phase I clinical study of PIKA YS-ON-001 in China . The Company expects this Phase I clinical study to be completed by December 31, 2023 .

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues increased by 36.6% to RMB687.2 million (US$100.0 million) in Fiscal Year 2023 from RMB502.9 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in the sales volume and product unit price of the Company's YSJATM rabies vaccine.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was RMB533.8 million (US$77.7 million), representing a 77.7% gross margin, compared to RMB385.9 million, or a 76.7% gross margin, in the same period of 2022.

Selling Expenses

Selling expenses in Fiscal Year 2023 were RMB272.9 million (US$39.7 million), compared to RMB186.0 million in the same period of 2022. The change in selling expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in promotional and marketing services fees to expand the Company's access to district and county CDCs and hospitals.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased to RMB81.6 million (US$11.9 million) in Fiscal Year 2023, compared to RMB107.6 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in professional service fees paid by the Company.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses were RMB318.7 million (US$46.4 million) in Fiscal Year 2023, compared to RMB211.2 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in preclinical and clinical development costs associated with the Company's COVID- 19 and rabies vaccines.

Net Loss

Net loss for Fiscal Year 2023 was RMB145.5 million (US$21.2 million), compared with RMB106.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB370.4 million (US$53.9 million), compared with RMB271.1 million as of March 31, 2022.

Corporate Update

On March 16, 2023, the Company announced that it had completed the business combination with Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and became a publicly listed company trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, obtaining approximately RMB252.5 million (US$36.7 million) in gross proceeds. The transaction resulted in approximately 93,058,197 ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a new generation of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Shingles, and other virus infections. YS Biopharma operates in China, the United States, Singapore, and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit investor.ysbiopharm.com.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on March 31, 2023.

YS BIOPHARMA CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





As of March 31,





2022



2023



2023





(RMB)



(RMB)



(US$)

ASSETS

















Current assets

















Cash



271,067,503





370,108,059





53,859,752

Restricted cash



-





261,766





38,093

Accounts receivable, net



308,555,105





463,051,792





67,385,333

Advance to suppliers, net



10,648,306





6,763,326





984,229

Inventories, net



166,505,565





185,380,952





26,977,451

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



7,987,914





10,412,769





1,515,312

Total current assets



764,764,393





1,035,978,664





150,760,170

Non-current assets























Property, plant and equipment, net



550,153,110





571,756,443





83,204,512

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



14,850,283





11,132,428





1,620,040

Deferred tax assets, net



3,039,084





1,905,581





277,309

Intangible assets, net



80,717,978





78,056,792





11,359,168

Other assets, non-current



28,228,293





20,923,703





3,044,909

Total non-current assets



676,988,748





683,774,947





99,505,938

Total assets



1,441,753,141





1,719,753,611





250,266,108



























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS'

(DEFICIT)/EQUITY























Current liabilities























Bank loans and other borrowings - current



111,733,754





193,736,563





28,193,397

Accounts payable



30,811,100





80,439,489





11,705,908

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



326,751,353





377,536,644





54,940,793

Operating lease liabilities - current



4,322,252





4,753,547





691,757

Deferred government grants - current



2,295,701





2,295,701





334,081

Total current liabilities



475,914,160





658,761,944





95,865,936



























Non-current liabilities























Bank loans and other borrowings – non-current



253,928,000





293,790,596





42,753,699

Operating lease liabilities - non-current



10,605,260





6,348,890





923,918

Deferred government grants - non-current



30,053,517





23,606,507





3,435,323

Warrants liability



-





8,792,389





1,279,507

Total non-current liabilities



294,586,777





332,538,382





48,392,447

Total liabilities



770,500,937





991,300,326





144,258,383



























Mezzanine equity























Series A and Series A-1 redeemable convertible preferred

shares (par value US$0.000005 per share, 50,000,000 shares

authorized; 21,548,589 shares issued and outstanding)



458,074,468





-





-

Series B redeemable convertible preferred shares (par value

US$0.000005 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

65,414,858 shares issued and outstanding)



912,146,924





-





-

Total mezzanine equity



1,370,221,392





-





-



























Shareholders'(deficit)/equity























Ordinary shares, par value US$0.00002 per share;

9,950,000,000 shares authorized; 61,827,883 and 93,058,197

shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and 2023,

respectively; *



7,978





12,297





1,790

Additional paid-in capital



808,502,018





2,656,891,036





386,642,466

Accumulated deficit



(1,590,567,163)





(1,874,037,965)





(272,718,245)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



83,087,979





(54,412,083)





(7,918,286)

Total shareholders' (deficit)/equity



(698,969,188)





728,453,285





106,007,725

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' (deficit)/equity



1,441,753,141





1,719,753,611





250,266,108



* Gives retroactive effect to reflect the reorganization in February 2021 and business combination in March 2023.

YS BIOPHARMA CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





Years Ended March 31,





2021



2022



2023



2023





(RMB)



(RMB)



(RMB)



(US$)

Revenues



257,015,929





502,949,894





687,201,070





100,004,521

Cost of revenues



59,656,877





117,066,090





153,360,262





22,317,660

Gross profit



197,359,052





385,883,804





533,840,808





77,686,861



































Operating expenses:































Selling and marketing



73,485,259





185,999,704





272,927,356





39,717,589

General and administrative



155,334,386





107,620,500





81,595,277





11,874,103

Research and development



94,387,144





211,222,263





318,700,526





46,378,702

Total operating expenses



323,206,789





504,842,467





673,223,159





97,970,394



































Loss from operations



(125,847,737)





(118,958,663)





(139,382,351)





(20,283,533)



































Other income (expenses):































Late fees related to income tax



(11,464,741)





-





-





-

Late fees related to taxes other than income tax



(7,261,947)





(231,231)





(3,603)





(524)

Late fees related to social security insurance



(7,701,793)





(1,852,378)





(747,609)





(108,795)

Government grants



3,530,405





23,020,413





26,072,517





3,794,187

Financial expenses, net



(29,689,927)





(2,717,433)





(30,857,673)





(4,490,544)

Fair value changes of warrant liability



-





-





21,358





3,108

Other income (expense), net



4,063,743





(327,987)





551,760





80,295

Total other (expense) income, net



(48,524,260)





17,891,384





(4,963,250)





(722,273)



































Loss before income taxes



(174,371,997)





(101,067,279)





(144,345,601)





(21,005,806)



































Income tax expense



(17,454,245)





(4,937,122)





(1,133,504)





(164,952)



































Net loss



(191,826,242)





(106,004,401)





(145,479,105)





(21,170,758)

Accretion to redemption value of convertible redeemable

preferred shares



(16,610,297)





(130,662,326)





(137,991,697)





(20,081,159)

Net loss attributable to YS Group



(208,436,539)





(236,666,727)





(283,470,802)





(41,251,917)



































Net loss



(191,826,242)





(106,004,401)





(145,479,105)



$ (21,170,758)

Other comprehensive income (loss): foreign currency

translation adjustment



22,455,217





38,864,606





(137,500,062)





(20,009,614)

Total comprehensive loss



(169,371,025)





(67,139,795)





(282,979,167)





(41,180,372)



































Loss per share*:































– Basic and Diluted



(3.10)





(1.71)





(1.56)





(0.23)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding*:































– Basic and Diluted



61,827,883





61,827,883





93,058,197





93,058,197





* Gives retroactive effect to reflect the reorganization in February 2021 and business combination in March 2023.

