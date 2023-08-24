YS Biopharma Announces Purchase of Shares by Company Officers

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that the Company's Founder and Chairperson, Mr. Yi Zhang, and its Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Hui Shao, have purchased 429,188 of the Company's ordinary shares at an average price of $1.407 per share, and 46,300 of the Company's ordinary shares at an average price of $1.46 per share, respectively, on the open market.

The investments by Mr. Yi Zhang and Dr. Hui Shao represent their strong belief in YS Biopharma's long-term business strategy and growth potential. The purchases also reflect their confidence in YS Biopharma's vision, mission, and commitment to delivering shareholder value. Both Mr. Yi Zhang and Dr. Hui Shao may purchase additional shares through open market transactions or other authorized transaction methods in the future. The timing of such additional purchases will depend on market conditions and be subject to regulatory requirements.

Dr. Hui Shao, Director, President, and CEO of YS Biopharma, commented, "I have always believed in the unparalleled potential of YS Biopharma. At present, I believe the Company's current stock price does not accurately reflect the significant intrinsic value of the Company. This investment is not just a financial decision, but a testament to my faith in our team, our innovative products, and the future trajectory we envision. I am committed to YS Biopharma's mission and am excited about what the future holds for us."

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a new generation of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Shingles, and other virus infections. YS Biopharma operates in China, the United States, Singapore, and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit investor.ysbiopharm.com.

