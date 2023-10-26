YS Biopharma Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it has received written notification (the "Deficiency Letter") from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated October 24, 2023, indicating that because the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares for the last 31 consecutive business days was below US$1.00 per share, the Company no longer meets the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Deficiency Letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's securities.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until April 22, 2024 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per share is at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by April 22, 2024, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, it may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days compliance period if it meets the continued listing requirements for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards, with the exception of bid price requirement, of the Nasdaq Capital Market, and provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares between now and April 22, 2024 and is considering its options in order to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. The Deficiency Letter does not affect the Company's business operations, its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements or contractual obligations.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a new generation of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Shingles, and other virus infections. YS Biopharma operates in China, the United States, Singapore, and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit investor.ysbiopharm.com.

