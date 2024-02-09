YS Biopharma Announces US$40 Million Private Placement Financing

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) ("YS Biopharma") along with its subsidiaries ("YS Group" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with an institutional investor (the "Purchaser") for the private placement of 95,269,762 ordinary shares of the Company, par value US$0.00002 per share (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $0.41986 per Share (the "Private Placement") for an aggregate of US$40 million in proceeds.

Dr. David Shao, Director, President, and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are proud to announce the US$40 million private placement, exclusively through the issuance of ordinary shares. Through equity financing, without issuance of any warrants or options, we empower our investors with direct ownership, aligning their interests with the interests of existing shareholders striving for the long-term success of YS Biopharma. This infusion of capital significantly improves and strengthens our balance sheet. It bolsters our cash position, enhances liquidity, and provides additional financial resources to support our core operations and business growth."

The Shares being purchased are exempted from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") pursuant to Regulation S promulgated thereunder. The Private Placement was made after the dismissal of the injunction order granted by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands dated December 22, 2023. The Purchase Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants of the Company and the Purchaser, and customary indemnification provisions for a transaction of this type. The Company also granted the Purchaser customary registration rights with respect to the Shares. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

