YS Biopharma Responds to Unauthorized Press Release Regarding Extraordinary General Meeting

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today issues an official response to the unauthorized press release disseminated under our name. We take this matter with utmost seriousness and wish to clarify the following points:

Mr. Yi Zhang's Chairmanship: Our filing on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 12, 2023 explicitly states the current composition of our Board of Directors (the "Board"), and Mr. Yi Zhang is not the chairperson of our Board. Accordingly, Mr. Zhang does not have any authority to call a general meeting of shareholders of the Company. Extraordinary General Meeting: Dr. Ajit Shetty , currently the Interim Chairperson of the Board, has not called for an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on December 28, 2023 . Any communication suggesting otherwise is misleading and unauthorized. Shareholders are hereby advised to disregard the notice of the extraordinary general meeting purportedly published under our name and disseminated through PRNewswire. The meeting in question is not sanctioned by the Company and attendance is unnecessary.

YS Biopharma encourages all stakeholders to seek accurate information from the Company's official communications channels and refrain from acting on unauthorized statements.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics with a potential for improved Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Shingles vaccines. YS Biopharma operates in China, the United States, Singapore and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit investor.ysbiopharm.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

