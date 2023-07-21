YS Biopharma to Report Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023 on July 26, 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

1-888-346-8982

International:

1-412-902-4272

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-201203

Canada Toll Free:

18556699657

Hong Kong:

852-301-84992

Upon dialing-in, participants should ask to be joined into the YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. call.

The replay will be accessible through August 2, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free:

855-669-9658

Access Code:

8524425

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.ysbiopharm.com/.

About YS Biopharma 

YS Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a new generation of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Shingles, and other virus infections. YS Biopharma operates in China, the United States, Singapore, and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit investor.ysbiopharm.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Robin Yang
Partner, ICR, LLC
Tel: +1 (212) 537-4035
Email: [email protected]

