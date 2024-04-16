YS Biopharma to Report First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on April 19, 2024
Apr 16, 2024, 08:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, before the U.S. market opens on Friday, April 19, 2024.
The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, April 19, 2024 to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States Toll Free:
|
1-888-346-8982
|
International:
|
1-412-902-4272
|
Mainland China Toll Free:
|
4001-201203
|
Canada Toll Free:
|
1-855-669-9657
|
Hong Kong:
|
852-301-84992
Upon dialing-in, participants should ask to be joined into the YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. call.
The replay will be accessible through April 26, 2024 by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States Toll Free:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Canada Toll Free:
|
1-855-669-9658
|
Access Code:
|
2468327
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.ysbiopharm.com/.
About YS Biopharma
YS Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics with a potential for improved Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Shingles vaccines. YS Biopharma operates in China, the United States, Singapore and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit www.ysbiopharma.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Alyssa Li
Director of Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Robin Yang
Partner, ICR, LLC
Tel: +1 (212) 537-4035
Email: [email protected]
