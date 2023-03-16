YS BIOPHARMA TO RING THE OPENING BELL AND DEBUT ON NASDAQ

YS Biopharma Ordinary Shares and Warrants to Trade on the Nasdaq

Under Tickers "YS" and "YSBPW"

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "YS Biopharma"), a global biopharmaceutical company focusing on new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, will become a publicly listed company trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market with its ordinary shares and warrants listed under the new ticker symbols "YS" and "YSBPW", respectively. The Company completed the previously announced business combination with Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. ("Summit Healthcare") on March 16, 2023. YS Biopharma remains as the combined company. The management of the Company will participate in the Opening Bell Ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Dr. David Hui Shao, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of YS Biopharma, will lead the ceremony alongside other members of the Company's board of directors, management team, investors and guests.

"Debut on Nasdaq is a landmark event and celebration for the hard work and dedication of our team members which enabled us to be on Nasdaq and positioned us for long-term growth. We are grateful for the partnership and support of the management team at Summit Healthcare to accomplish the business combination. YS Biopharma has built an innovative portfolio and recorded strong product revenue growth and financial performance over recent years. We will continue striving for business growth through innovation and geographic expansion for our pipeline products, combined with disciplined investment in technology and clinical development. We look forward to our company's journey ahead as a Nasdaq-listed company." said Dr David Hui Shao.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza and Shingles. YS Biopharma operates in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines with over 800 employees and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global vision in the vaccine and pharmaceutical industry.

SOURCE YS Biopharma