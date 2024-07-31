YSL BEAUTY CHAMPIONS FREEDOM & EMPOWERMENT FOR LIBRE FLOWERS & FLAMES WITH A NEW DIGITAL SERIES STARRING FOUR FEMININE ICONS

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YSL Beauty unveils its new artistic expression for LIBRE FLOWERS & FLAMES – the new warm sun-kissed floral fragrance sensation. This digital project echoes the fragrance's global campaign, a captivating story of fiery femininity starring the iconic superstar and global ambassador Dua Lipa. This US initiative turns the lens on a diverse group of trailblazers, starting with Hailey Bieber and three other talents soon to be revealed within continuous phases of the project. With the newest addition to the best-selling LIBRE franchise, an endless bloom of freedom is released.

Hailey Bieber for YSL Beauty LIBRE Flowers and Flames, Shot by Tyler Mitchell

A VISION OF FREE FEMININITY:

Rooted in sensoriality, the project is a sizzling tribute to LIBRE and its precious assets: the couture jewel bottle, sultry floral ingredients, and inspiring manifesto. The images and videos invite you to the world of LIBRE – a new era of empowerment where icons of freedom embody modern femininity.

BURN TO BLOOM is the powerful guiding language of this project, a message of moving past the fire to bloom beautifully. Within the heat of the fire, the LIBRE woman creates her own paradise where she can live her unique truth in all of their contradictory powers, promises, and realness. It is here, and everywhere, that she is both strong in her dualities, and beautiful in her vulnerabilities – she makes the rules. What the LIBRE women know to be true, and echo, is that flowers bloom in the wake of their blazing trails.

A NEW EXPRESSION OF FREEDOM & EMPOWERMENT:

This new project brings together four talents; a group of dynamic, resilient women, who dare to live free of societal rules and expectations, amongst the current landscape. Each one of them is more than just a public figure, or a social media handle. The LIBRE voices are each trailblazers for the future generation of women. They embody the LIBRE spirit and are strong feminine voices who live a life free of bounds.

Hailey Bieber, an entrepreneur and trendsetter, unveils the project while stepping into her new chapter of life. No stranger to pushing boundaries, her excitement in this transitional time is reflected in the images, inspiring women to face the future with confidence. Sitting atop an architectural jewel in Los Angeles, where dreams and reality collide, Hailey embraces YSL Beauty's presence with a bold stature amongst the lush, paradisial grounds.

"I'm excited to be one of the women representing this generation and to be a part of this project during such a special time in my life. This project allows us to show the strengths in self-ownership, confidence, and diversity, and I am very happy to be a part of it."– Hailey Bieber, Entrepreneur

"YSL Beauty's LIBRE is a feminine icon, and the new LIBRE FLOWERS & FLAMES fragrance continues this legacy with a bold sultry scent and powerful story of embracing one's own freedom, power, confidence. This message has never been more important than in today's world – and we hope to continue inspiring for years to come. We thank Tyler Mitchell for joining us on this important project and all four women for sharing a part of their story with us." – Juliette Ferret, General Manager YSL Beauty US

In the weeks to come, three more Voices will be announced, all bringing their personal experiences and stories to this project celebrating freedom.

A BOLD DIGITAL SERIES WITH AN EDITORIAL TOUCH:

Shot and directed by Tyler Mitchell, this new expression will drop in different chapters throughout the rest of 2024, via digital & social channels (brand-owned + talent). In a blend of stunning stills, evocative capsules, and an artistic director's cut, the project celebrates the unique and distinctive voices of those who burn to bloom, leaving their marks for generations to come. To live authentically – the YSL Libre way.

A NEW SULTRY SCENT:

The NEW LIBRE FLOWERS & FLAMES by YSL Beauty is a true sun-kissed floral blast with a sizzling blend of coco-palm tree flower accord, radiant lily flower accord, orange blossom and vanilla.

LAUNCH DATE: 7/30

PRICING 10ML: $35 30ML: $95 90ML: $165

AVAILABLE ONLINE AT YSLBEAUTYUS.COM AND ONLINE/ IN STORE ALL SPECIALITY & DEPT STORES

