YSL BEAUTY US CELEBRATES 5 VOICES THAT EMBRACE THE MANY FACETS OF THE NEW MASCULINE FRAGRANCE, MYSLF

A new social campaign empowers individuals to connect with MYSLF on a deeply personal level manifesting the fragrance's tagline, "MYSLF, NO MATTER WHAT." Starring within, the new US voices each express a different facet of masculinity, foregoing the stereotypical, masculine personas for more nuanced, self-aware expressions. Each testimony explores the diverse tapestry of experiences and forges connections between this fragrance and cultural realms.

"We are thrilled to enhance our connection to today's American Gen-Z audience with 5 insightful voices. With Finn, Lil Yachty, Hunter, Steve, and Noah, we celebrate those who are boldly themselves. Dynamic, talented, and unapologetic, it's an honor to work with them to explore all new masculinity facets." Emilie Poisson, General Manager YSL Beauty US.

Each voice heroes a different MYSLF expression, bridging aspiration with relatability as they share themselves on camera.

5 NEW VOICES FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF MEN

Multi-hyphenate actor, musician and director Finn Wolfhard embraces the freedom to explore one's own identity.

"Freedom has no rules. No barriers. Nothing stopping me. Myself, no matter what." – Finn Wolfhard.

Hunter Doohan, best known for starring in record-breaking, award-winning on-screen roles, never limits masculinity to one singular definition.

"Exploring all sides of myself is a journey. No rules. No stereotypes." – Hunter Doohan.

Embracing every facet of himself authentically, Lil Yachty is a renowned rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

"I am a step apart and a step ahead. Being me, it's all I know. And it's gotten me to where I am." – Lil Yachty.

Maintaining his boy-next-door charm despite his meteoric rise, Noah Beck is a multi-hyphenate creative and athlete who embraces the power of vulnerability.

"I am confident, resilient, strong. And I can also be vulnerable. That's who I am." – Noah Beck.

Finally, Steve Lacy, maintaining his ethos of rawness, has been building a veteran's resume with music, art, and fashion achievements since his teenage years.

"Life is too short to worry about what other people think, how they will react. I live in the moment. Myself no matter what." – Steve Lacy.

Shot by Zoey Grossman, each testimonial dives into the MYSLF narrative, exploring the different facets of masculinity through individual intimate portraits of profound authenticity.

This content debuted across social platforms from the voices on September 28th.

A group of the US voices celebrated MYSLF at the highly anticipated global launch party for MYSLF in the presence of the Global Ambassador, Austin Butler.

MYSLF Eau de Parfum is the first woody floral fragrance from YSL Beauty that is both unconventional and exhilarating with a long–lasting trail of modernity. MYSLF is 100% refillable in all its formats. MYSLF is available now on YSLBeauty.com.

SOURCE Yves Saint Laurent Beauté

