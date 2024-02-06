YSL BEAUTY US WELCOMES CHARLES MELTON AS THE NEWEST VOICE OF MYSLF, BRINGING HIS CAPTIVATING PRESENCE AND FEARLESS EXPLORATION OF SELF TO THE HERO FRAGRANCE

Yves Saint Laurent Beauté

06 Feb, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YSL Beauty US announces actor Charles Melton as the newest US Voice of MYSLF—the new, iconic fragrance that expresses modern masculinity for the man who stands-unapologetically--as himself. Ushering in the latest chapter for MYSLF, led by Global Ambassador Austin Butler, Melton joins US Voices of MYSLF Finn Wolfhard, Lil Yachty, Hunter Doohan, and Noah Beck, completing a dynamic, culturally-relevant group of individuals who bridge aspiration with relatability, exploring the contemporary vision of masculinity as realized by YSL Beauty as ever evolving.

Charles Melton US Voice for YSL Beauty MYSLF.
Critically acclaimed actor, Charles has captivated audiences with his bold embodiment of characters with unmistakable creative nuances and philanthropic values. YSL Beauty is proud to advance the Voices of MYSLF with a breakout star that quickly became a household name and trendsetter. To welcome this next chapter, Charles will star in a social campaign providing a window to authentic expression and audacious curiosity.

"Lending my voice for MYSLF is a natural extension of who I am as an individual and as a creative. YSL Beauty has created a fragrance that is bold, but subtle - embracing the competing confidence and vulnerability that I find innate as an actor… Together, I hope that we can inspire you to embrace your own edge and all parts of yourself "- Charles Melton 

A BREAKOUT STAR WITH A MAGNETIC PRESENCE

Through the numerous film and TV credits to his name, Charles has captured the hearts of many--most recently starring in the film 'May December,' where his acclaimed performance exemplifies the fearless approach Charles takes in every role, never afraid to explore even the most challenging aspects of a character. Charles' electric presence on screen and off is portrayed through his signature edge. An inspiration to many harnessing limitless authenticity, Charles celebrates his life, work, family, and important advocacy work on his beloved social media channels as well.

"We are thrilled to introduce a new Voice embodying MYSLF, Charles Melton. He is a true creative who expresses himself unapologetically, a value core to our beautiful brand. With this next chapter, we hope to continue inspiring others to never stop the pursuit of self-exploration. Together with our voices, we will continue our journey to redefine masculinity, embracing change and vulnerability with pride." - Emilie Poisson, General Manager, YSL Beauty US

Furthering the US Voices of MYSLF chapter, Zoey Grossman captures powerful visuals of Charles' championing his individuality, and owning his narrative, for, and powered by MYSLF. 

This content debuted on Charles' social platforms on February 6, 2024. 

MYSLF Eau de Parfum is the first woody floral fragrance from YSL Beauty that is both unconventional and exhilarating with a long-lasting trail of modernity. MYSLF is 100% refillable in all its formats. A new icon, MYSLF quickly became a bestselling fragrance following its launch in 2023 and is available on YSLBeauty.com.

