YSL BEAUTY WELCOMES DUA LIPA AS GLOBAL MAKEUP AMBASSADOR IN AN ICONIC PARTNERSHIP CHAMPIONING INDIVIDUALITY & CELEBRATING CULTURE

PARIS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2019, Dua Lipa has fronted the Libre franchise as a YSL Beauty Global Brand Ambassador; today, she continues to unapologetically embody modern femininity as the newly appointed Global Makeup Ambassador for YSL Beauty. A leader in culture and an icon for future generations, Dua brings her edgy influence at scale to YSL Beauty, working with the brand to break the boundaries of beauty in the name of bold self-expression and fierce freedom.

Dua Lipa for YSL Beauty, photographed by Élodie Daguin

For me, fragrances and makeup are another form of self-expression, a way to explore my playfulness, my creativity and my individuality. I am thrilled to be on this journey as part of the YSL Beauty family." – New Global Makeup Ambassador, Dua Lipa.

AN UNCOMPROMISING SENSE OF SELF WITH INFLUENCE

To YSL Beauty, every look, and every moment is a statement of self. No one has influenced their generation more than Dua Lipa, who owns her look unapologetically, evoking a sense of freedom in her makeup spirit that is felt worldwide. Dua leads with emotion, self-love, and expression through the power and creativity within beauty.

"Dua Lipa brings an electrifying energy to our brand, inspiring women to not just wear makeup, but to make a statement about who they are and what they stand for. Her influence is a celebration of individuality, a statement of empowerment, encouraging everyone to embrace their unique beauty with confidence." – Stephan Bezy, International General Manager, YSL Beauty

A PARTNERSHIP MADE TO CREATE CULTURE

Moving at the speed of culture while maintaining the legacy and spirit of the House are values felt deeply by both the brand and its newest ambassador. Superstar Dua Lipa shines bright both on stage and off, the perfect woman to lead the new generation of makeup consumers in 2024, beginning with a campaign featuring the groundbreaking lip gloss stick and viral sensation, Candy Glaze. Building upon YSL Beauty's lip virality, the launch of YSL LOVESHINE, a new hero franchise, will drive lip lust all year long in three formulas (including Candy Glaze but also the highly anticipated new YSL Loveshine Lip Oil Stick and even more new ways to shine later this year). YSL LOVESHINE is more than a name, it is a shine statement: bold expression fueled by self-love with an unapologetic attitude.

THE NEW MAKEUP STATEMENT BEGINS

Today, ethereal shine prevails on red carpets and on our feeds. With YSL LOVESHINE, cult-favorite products are invented, and new staple formulas are introduced with more caring benefits, trending colors, and luxurious packaging. YSL LOVESHINE, coupled with luminous natural skin, creates the look we all know and love, but with the signature YSL couture twist.

Debuting in three waves, Dua Lipa's first makeup campaign for YSL Beauty conveys the brand's shiny couture statement, shot by director Nathalie Canguilhem in Morocco, where M. Saint Laurent first discovered the beauty in color, and the power of light. That very same light shines over palm tree lined pools with chromatic reflections, and fearless attitude prevail on juicy splashy lips, just miles from the YSL Beauty Ourika Community Gardens, where ingredients are ethically harvested for the YSL LOVESHINE franchise. Accompanied by a life-size mirrored Cassandre, Dua Lipa shows a new facet of femininity – one as sensual as sophisticated, with a couture confidence edge.

The first wave of the YSL LOVESHINE media campaign starring Candy Glaze, will begin this week following Dua's announcement in a strong awareness blast including OOH, connected TV, paid social & digital. The YSL LOVESHINE franchise will roll out with the debut of the new YSL Loveshine Lip Oil Stick online March 15th and in-store end of March, with a national rollout in April debuting a multitude of stunning nude shades for undeniable creamy shine. Continuing the momentum, the third innovative and caring product from YSL LOVESHINE will follow later this year in the final third wave.

