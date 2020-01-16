YSoft SafeQ 6 chosen by Buyers Lab (BLI) as Outstanding Enterprise Print & Workflow Management Platform

"With YSoft SafeQ 6, Y Soft has pushed well beyond the product's print-management roots to create a platform that handles all manner of document-centric needs," said Andrew Unsworth, Senior Editor of Software Evaluation at Keypoint Intelligence. "What is especially appealing is the product's modular architecture. Customers can opt for a standalone module, a suite of modules, a suite of suites, or any combination thereof to build precisely the functionality they need."

Buyers Lab further lauded YSoft SafeQ 6 and its "enhancements to the latest version of the platform including a collection of both core and advanced workflows, an improved Universal Print Driver so IT departments can standardize on one driver, and the YSoft be3D eDee 3D printer for education environments that has print management and accounting system features built-in."

"We are thrilled that Buyers Lab recognized the platform and architecture benefits that YSoft SafeQ 6 offers customers," stated Wouter Koelewijn, Chief of Products, Y Soft. "We purpose-built YSoft SafeQ 6 to be cloud ready and with the flexibility and scalability to support all of our customer's print management and digital workflow needs."

IT organizations and print services providers trust Buyers Lab when choosing solutions. Y Soft led the way in providing its 2D and 3D print management and document capture solutions as an integrated platform. This means that both users and IT administrators have a common user experience. For IT administrators, they also have one supplier to work with for service and support. And, of course, in the case of Y Soft, they also have one unified supplier when they need any hardware to complement the software such as card readers or external terminals.

Keypoint Intelligence announced these awards at the end of 2019 and provided a full list of all 2020 Document Imaging Software Pick and Outstanding Achievement awards recipients in their respective categories. Congratulations to all the winners!

About Y Soft

Y Soft develops intelligent Digital Transformation office solutions for enterprise, SMB, and Education that empower employees to be more productive and creative. Our YSoft SafeQ® workflow solutions platform enables businesses to manage, optimize and secure their print and digital processes and workflows. Our 3D print solutions are focused in the Education sector where they provide unique ease of use and safety benefits, while utilizing YSoft SafeQ software for seamless 3D print management.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, with offices in North and Latin America, Europe and Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). For more information, please visit www.ysoft.com.

Global: steven.knuff@ysoft.com Steven Knuff +1 512 810 3207

SOURCE Y Soft

Related Links

http://www.ysoft.com

