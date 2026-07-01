YSS Launches "Before it Becomes More" Campaign to Combat Opioid Epidemic in Iowa

Communities can bring campaign to town with resources to prevent addiction and save lives

AMES, Iowa, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YSS, one of Iowa's leading youth-serving nonprofits helping children, teens, and young adults overcome challenges and build brighter futures, announced the launch of the "Before it Becomes More" campaign today to raise awareness about opioid abuse and increase early prevention. The campaign includes a community action toolkit designed to help families, local leaders, organizations, educators, healthcare providers, and other community members continue the fight against the opioid epidemic.

Recognizing opioid misuse in Iowa youth requires distinguishing between typical adolescent behavior and critical red flags. Approximately one in 6 people will struggle with substance use, and 90% begin as teens. Early choices and early support play a critical role in shaping long-term outcomes.

YSS was awarded the statewide contract to lead opioid prevention and awareness efforts across Iowa using opioid settlement dollars. This investment allows YSS to expand evidence-informed education, strengthen local partnerships, and provide families and communities with tools to prevent substance misuse before it begins.

According to a report from the Common Sense Institute, fentanyl overdose deaths rose by a total of 313% in Iowa and 730% in the U.S from the start of 2015 to the end of 2024. Deaths have since been trending downward, and YSS has played a part in education and early prevention. The new campaign expands on a YSS pilot program launched in 2025 called Hidden in Plain Sight, a mobile exhibit that replicates a teenager's bedroom to help identify evidence of drug or alcohol abuse.

"While we are encouraged by the recent decline in opioid deaths, and proud to play a role in prevention, the opioid epidemic remains one of the most pressing public health challenges facing our Iowa communities," said Andrew Allen, President and Chief Executive Officer of YSS. "We've started to move the needle, but there is more work to do. This campaign and toolkit provide practical resources that empower people to take action, start conversations, and help prevent addiction before it begins."

The new "Before it Becomes More" toolkit offers customizable resources including educational materials, social media content, newsletter articles, prevention messaging, and information about treatment and recovery resources. The toolkit resources are designed to make it easier for local organizations and community champions to spot early warning signs and increase prevention across the state.

The "Before it Becomes More" campaign will focus on three key areas:

Preventing opioid misuse through education and awareness

Encouraging early intervention and support for individuals at risk

Reducing stigma surrounding addiction and recovery

"Our message is simple - prevention works, recovery is possible, and every Iowan has a role to play," said Allen. "By giving parents and community members the tools they need to educate and engage their communities, we can continue building momentum and help save lives. Communities and event organizers can also request to have our Hidden in Plain Sight trailer at upcoming events to help raise awareness about opioid prevention."

Across the country, the opioid epidemic has claimed more than half a million lives since being declared a public health emergency in 2017. Initially driven by prescription opioids and heroin, the epidemic has evolved to be dominated by illicit synthetic fentanyl, a substance significantly more potent than morphine, in recent years.

The campaign will roll out statewide through community partnerships, digital outreach, public awareness efforts, and local events throughout the coming months.

To learn more about the campaign, access the toolkit or request a visit from the Hidden in Plain Sight trailer, visit https://yss.org/before-it-becomes-more/.

SOURCE YSS