YT Saver V7.0.1 Released: Download Video from More Sites with Enhanced Performance

News provided by

YT Saver Studio

05 Jul, 2023, 16:11 ET

Recently, YT Saver Software announced the release of YT Saver V7.0.1, which is the latest version that supports more video-hosting websites with flawless performance.

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the popularity of online videos and streaming content, netizens' demand for video download tools has also increased. It could be a surefire solution to enjoy any video or movie without restriction by downloading media content to your personal devices. YT Saver is an all-in-1 program to download video, music, and even live stream from various websites with high image and sound quality remains. This tool has been mentioned on several sites, such as Softpedia, EarthWeb, TechTimes, TechArrival etc., and it has a 4.8/5 star rating on TrustPilot. Not long ago, YT Saver just unveiled V7.0.1, the latest version of its Video Downloader program.

Continue Reading
YT Saver V7.0.1 Released
YT Saver V7.0.1 Released

What's new in YT Saver V7.0.1?

There are the major updates in YT Saver V7.0.1:

  • Fix some videos of OnlyFans cannot be downloaded problem
  • Optimize interface for user's convenience
  • Fix known bugs

YT Saver V7.0.1 adds more supported websites for video download. It fixed problem like 'fail to download specific videos from OnlyFans and other mainstream video-sharing platforms'. Aside from the said, YT Saver V7.0.1 has optimized the interface by appending the 'Supported Sites' tab for guidance.

With the help of the YT Saver Downloader, users can save videos from 10,000+ sites in various resolutions, including 320p, 480p, 720p, 1080p, 2K, 4K, and 8K. The downloaded videos can be converted to MP4, 3GP, MKV, WMV, AAC, WAV, OGG, etc. in simple clicks. For sensitive video or audio, users can truly rely on the built-in Private Mode and protect certain media files from prying eyes.

Availability and Pricing

YT Saver Video Downloader is available for Windows and Mac and provides a free trial for 3 video downloads. It comes with 4 flexible purchase plans: $9.95 for 1-Month Plan, $19.95 for 1-Year Plan, $29.95 for Lifetime Plan, $39.95 for Family Plan. Check out the details - https://ytsaver.net/buy/ytsaver/

About YT Saver Software

YT Saver is a new and emerging brand in the multimedia industry that dedicates to developing desktop programs to back up 4K videos, and music from over 10,000 websites in one click. Due to the low price and powerful download function, YT Saver has quickly accumulated a fan base.

To get more info about the company, please visit the official web page:
https://ytsaver.net/ 

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com 

SOURCE YT Saver Studio

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.