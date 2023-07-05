YT Saver V7.0.1 Released: Download Video from More Sites with Enhanced Performance

Recently, YT Saver Software announced the release of YT Saver V7.0.1, which is the latest version that supports more video-hosting websites with flawless performance.

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the popularity of online videos and streaming content, netizens' demand for video download tools has also increased. It could be a surefire solution to enjoy any video or movie without restriction by downloading media content to your personal devices. YT Saver is an all-in-1 program to download video, music, and even live stream from various websites with high image and sound quality remains. This tool has been mentioned on several sites, such as Softpedia, EarthWeb, TechTimes, TechArrival etc., and it has a 4.8/5 star rating on TrustPilot. Not long ago, YT Saver just unveiled V7.0.1, the latest version of its Video Downloader program.

YT Saver V7.0.1 Released

What's new in YT Saver V7.0.1?

There are the major updates in YT Saver V7.0.1:

Fix some videos of OnlyFans cannot be downloaded problem

Optimize interface for user's convenience

Fix known bugs

YT Saver V7.0.1 adds more supported websites for video download. It fixed problem like 'fail to download specific videos from OnlyFans and other mainstream video-sharing platforms'. Aside from the said, YT Saver V7.0.1 has optimized the interface by appending the 'Supported Sites' tab for guidance.

With the help of the YT Saver Downloader, users can save videos from 10,000+ sites in various resolutions, including 320p, 480p, 720p, 1080p, 2K, 4K, and 8K. The downloaded videos can be converted to MP4, 3GP, MKV, WMV, AAC, WAV, OGG, etc. in simple clicks. For sensitive video or audio, users can truly rely on the built-in Private Mode and protect certain media files from prying eyes.

Availability and Pricing

YT Saver Video Downloader is available for Windows and Mac and provides a free trial for 3 video downloads. It comes with 4 flexible purchase plans: $9.95 for 1-Month Plan, $19.95 for 1-Year Plan, $29.95 for Lifetime Plan, $39.95 for Family Plan. Check out the details - https://ytsaver.net/buy/ytsaver/

About YT Saver Software

YT Saver is a new and emerging brand in the multimedia industry that dedicates to developing desktop programs to back up 4K videos, and music from over 10,000 websites in one click. Due to the low price and powerful download function, YT Saver has quickly accumulated a fan base.

To get more info about the company, please visit the official web page:

https://ytsaver.net/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE YT Saver Studio