YTexas Partners with Dallas-based Technology and Growth Luminary Charlie Vogt to Accelerate Expansion and Innovation

Vogt to support YTexas network and membership expansion, tapping the state's unrivaled ecosystem of leaders and relocation contributors

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YTexas, the premier statewide executive network connecting business and civic leaders across Texas, today announced a strategic partnership with Charlie Vogt, a five-time, Texas-based CEO, M&A advisor with Bowen, a growth tech boutique investment bank, and recognized technology visionary, as part of its next phase of growth and innovation. Mr. Vogt will support continued network expansion, capitalizing on the vast reservoir of practical and strategic services and innovation in Texas and available to companies creating, expanding or relocating to the state.

"It is our distinct privilege to welcome Charlie Vogt as a strategic partner, advisor and growth catalyst for YTexas," said Ed Curtis, CEO of YTexas. "Charlie's luminary leadership, deep relationships and forward-thinking approach to innovation perfectly align with our vision and mission. His involvement, alongside new capital investment, will fuel our ability to deliver a more connected and collaborative platform for Texas business leaders."

Over the past 25 years, Mr. Vogt has led five global, market-leading technology companies and shaped major technology transitions, such as telecom's transition from TDM to IP, broadcasting's migration from baseband to IP and the acceleration of broadband everywhere. His expertise spans VoIP, real-time communications, software automation, network observability and access networking. Under his leadership, four companies achieved significant scale, including GENBAND (Ribbon Communications) which surpassed $700 million in revenue. He led each company's relocation of operational headquarters to Frisco, Texas, underscoring Mr. Vogt's longstanding commitment to Texas as a hub for innovation and business growth.

"YTexas fills a unique and essential void in the B2B landscape and is poised to extend its growth and leadership across the state," said Mr. Vogt. "Like YPO and EO, it connects visionary leaders — yet YTexas stands apart by uniting corporate, entrepreneurial and government executives who are shaping the future of our state's economy. Texas continues to thrive because of bold leadership and collaboration, and Ed Curtis' vision for YTexas has never been more relevant or more poised for expansion. I look forward to helping them achieve their vision and aggressive growth plans."

YTexas is executing an ambitious growth plan anchored in AI-driven product innovation, member and partner expansion and strategic capital investment. The organization's 2026 roadmap focuses on three key pillars:

: Building high-performance teams in e-commerce, R&D, business development and marketing to support rapid expansion. Operational Growth: Extending YTexas' reach into new Texas markets and select U.S. regions.

An EY Entrepreneur of the Year and two-time Tech Titans CEO of the Year, Mr. Vogt has been featured on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo, Fox Closing Bell with Liz Clayman, CNBC's Squawk Box, Bloomberg and CEO on PBS. He is also a member of the St. Louis University Business and Baseball Hall of Fame and a former YPO member, widely recognized for his ability to build high performing, culture led organizations through transformative technology and market-shift change.

YTexas will host its Texas Innovation Showcase on Wednesday, Dec. 10th at Texas A&M University, highlighting emerging companies and technologies driving the state's economic future. Featured speakers and presenters representing leading organizations across various industries (AI, aerospace, finance, infrastructure, etc.) include senior-level executives from NVIDIA, NYSE Texas and Hillwood, a Perot company®️ among many others. Registration details are available at ytexas.com/2025summit.

About YTexas

YTexas is the premier resource for companies relocating, expanding and growing within the state of Texas. Through its expansive executive network, media channels and world-class events, YTexas fosters long-term partnerships and collaboration to strengthen the Texas business ecosystem. Headquartered in Austin, YTexas has earned national recognition for advancing economic development and innovation. Visit: www.ytexas.com.

SOURCE YTexas