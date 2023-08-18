YuanTech Solar Delivered its First TOPCon Shipment to Spain

News provided by

YuanTech Solar Co., Ltd.

18 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, YuanTech Solar, a new PV manufacturer in China, announced that with excellent product quality and service, the company signed an agreement with a well-known distributor in Valencia, Spain, to supply N-type TOPCon high-efficiency photovoltaic modules.

Spain has abundant solar energy resources and Valencia is known as the "Sunshine City" in Europe. Driven by multiple factors such as advantages in light resources, low-carbon development and electricity demand, Spain is vigorously promoting the development of solar energy. According to SOLARPOWER, Spain is the largest European market with annual installation of 8.4 GW in 2022.

Considering local market characteristics and technical trends, the Spanish distributor chose 72-cell and 54-cell all-black module of TOPCon series. With advantages such as high efficiency, low degradation, low temperature coefficient, better week-light response, the modules can be applied to all kinds of distributed projects.

Mr. Antonio Vivas, CEO of the Spanish distributor, said that it is a great honor to have the opportunity to cooperate with YuanTech Solar, which has always maintained international professional standards from product quality to service. In the future, the company also hopes to cooperate with YuanTech Solar again in other Spanish PV projects that can be facilitated to achieve a win-win.

"Spain is a very important European market for us, and we will strive to seize the development opportunities of renewable energy, constantly improve product quality and services, increase market expansion efforts to serve more customers and end users."  Said Mr. Xie Jian, CEO of YuanTech Solar.

About YuanTech Solar

YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new-generation N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was established in January 2022, and plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan (approx. US$224 million) to build a 5GW PV module production facility in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. The company is committed to becoming a world-class clean energy provider, by adhering to a market-oriented approach and taking technological innovation as its driving force, in an effort to boost the transformation towards clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960403/YT_logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE YuanTech Solar Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

YuanTech Solar lieferte seine erste TOPCon-Ladung nach Spanien

YuanTech a livré des modules TOPCon de type N à haute efficacité aux développeurs de projets suisses

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.