YuanTech Solar Supplied YuanHome Solar Kit to Switzerland

News provided by

YuanTech Solar Co., Ltd.

16 Sep, 2023

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 13, YuanTech Solar, a new PV manufacturer in China, supplied YuanHome Solar Kits, a balcony solar system to a well-known Swiss company, Furber AG. This is the first order of this system product after its launch at the InterSolar Europe in Munich, Germany this June, and also another shipment after the delivery of N-type TOPCon high-efficiency solar modules in the Swiss market early last month.

In order to cope with the challenge of climate change and global warming, Switzerland's energy law strongly encourages energy efficiency improvements in individual, corporate and public buildings to reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions. Driven by the policy, in 2022, Switzerland's new installed PV capacity exceeded the 1 GW for the first time, and the cumulative installed capacity reached 4.65GW. At present in Swiss market, in addition to the growing demand for residential distributed systems, balcony solar systems are also becoming hot sellers.

YuanHome Solar Kit, the system products YuanTech Solar supplied to Furber AG, is a portable solar power generation system for home users. Consisting of high efficiency N-type TOPCon modules, micro-inverter, AC cables and mounting racks, YuanHome Solar Kit can be easily installed. The excellent performance and all-black design ensure that users get simpler and safer green electricity, while the power generation system is perfectly integrated with the building, which is one of the best solar products for Swiss home application scenarios.

In this cooperation, YuanTech Solar has won Furber AG's high recognition for its customized solutions and rapid service response. Both sides hope to continue to deepen cooperation to achieve win-win results. In the future, YuanTech Solar will further strengthen technological innovation and quality management, enhance the ability of customized system solutions and services, and promote the acceleration of green and sustainable development of society.

About YuanTech Solar

YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new-generation N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was established in January 2022, and plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan (approx. US$224 million) to build a 5GW PV module production facility in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. The company is committed to becoming a world-class clean energy provider, by adhering to a market-oriented approach and taking technological innovation as its driving force, in an effort to boost the transformation towards clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy.

