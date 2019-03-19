Yuba Water Agency Selects Dispersive Networks to Connect Renewable Energy Assets

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and MARYSVILLE, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispersive Networks, a provider of programmable networking for mission-critical solutions, was selected by Yuba Water Agency (YWA), which owns and operates the fifth-tallest dam in the U.S., to connect its renewable energy assets to the Independent System Operator in California. Dispersive is providing a fully managed SaaS connectivity solution based on its Dispersive™ Critical Infrastructure Software-Defined Network (CI-SDN). The deployment was implemented in partnership with Pacific Power Engineers.

The solution securely transports SCADA data to the California grid. YWA benefits from ultra-secure data transport between its energy assets with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of SDN. Dispersive Networks' carrier-grade programmable networking splits session-layer IP traffic into independent encrypted streams that automatically change keys and paths. This mitigates the threat of network eavesdropping, data intercept and denial-of-service attacks.

"Renewables are transforming the energy sector and at the same time driving the need for new networking models," said Edward J. Wood, President and CEO, Dispersive Networks. "Our programmable networking offers new levels of security, reliability and performance as new types of assets add more complexity to the grid and create new cybersecurity challenges. Our work with YWA demonstrates the value that secure, real-time connectivity can deliver for energy businesses of all kinds and shows how networking can be a driver for optimizing the energy grid."

Dispersive's CI-SDN was used to replace a T-1 line connection, which was both unreliable and inefficient. CI-SDN enables resource owners to connect to the grid over a range of connection types, including private circuits, wireless, and broadband to the internet, with a 100% software-defined network. Programmable networking enhances resiliency by virtualizing any combination of connections as one logical pipe.

"The legacy approach to networking was directly impacting our bottom line and could not deliver the uptime we required," said David DeVore, Information Systems Manager at YWA. "We needed a new approach that better matched our needs and could evolve with our operations. Dispersive was able to offer us a radically different managed network solution that ensures both security and mission-critical availability."

YWA joins Humboldt Redwood Company and Greenleaf Power LLC as the third renewable energy generator to switch to Dispersive™ CI-SDN since the regional grid operator approved it as an option less than two years ago. Dispersive Networks offers simple and rapid deployments that offer organizations in the energy sector the flexibility to grow as more renewables connect to the grid.

Christian Arechavaleta, Systems Integration Engineer at Pacific Power Engineers, said, "Since Dispersive™ CI-SDN requires only a standard broadband connection to the Internet, it's much easier and less expensive to install than a T-1 line. The network can be deployed in days rather than weeks, enabling utilities and renewable energy facilities to generate electricity – and income – much faster."

About Dispersive Networks

Dispersive Networks provides programmable networking for mission-critical solutions. Its radically different approach to networking delivers new levels of security, reliability, and performance. The company offers 100% software-based programmable networking that provides a foundation for innovation and transformation across industry verticals. Inspired by battlefield-proven wireless radio techniques, the Dispersive™ Virtualized Network dynamically splits session-level IP traffic at the edge device into smaller, independent and individually encrypted packet streams. It enables partners to securely connect digital businesses, products and technologies end-to-end across any kind of network infrastructure, including the public internet. Dispersive Networks' proven technology secures and accelerates the connected world. For more information, visit www.dispersive.io.

About Yuba Water Agency

The Yuba Water Agency is a public agency that serves the people of Yuba County, California. The agency's primary missions are flood risk reduction, water supply reliability, fish habitat protection and enhancement, hydroelectric generation, and recreation at New Bullards Bar. It owns and operates facilities with a capacity of storing approximately one million acre-feet of water and generating nearly 400 megawatts of hydropower. To learn more, visit www.yubawater.org.

About Pacific Power Engineers, Inc.

Pacific Power Engineers was formed by professional, licensed engineers and offers years of experience working with government, utilities, military, and private enterprises. PPE's skilled engineers and technicians offer a range of services in protection relays, arc flash, CAISO revenue metering, project management, and more. The company is committed to reliable, dedicated, competent engineering services and support. As business grows, PPE will work hard to keep these values at the core of its operation. It's a company that believes in teamwork, transparency, and the empowerment of individuals. To learn more, visit www.pacificpowereng.com .

