Yuchai Participates in Guangxi Yuchai Double Growth Fund

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company"), one of the largest powertrain solution manufacturers through its main operating subsidiary in China, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("Yuchai"), today announced that Yuchai has participated in a newly established private equity fund known as the Guangxi Yuchai Double Growth Fund (the "Growth Fund") as a limited partner with Guangxi Investment Guidance Fund Company Limited, Guangxi Yulin Investment Holding Group Company as the other limited partners (collectively, the "Two Governmental Entities") and China Merchants Securities Capital Investment Company Limited ("CMSC"). CMSC is the sole general partner and fund manager of the Growth Fund.

Each of Yuchai, the Two Government Entities and CMSC holds 33.3%, 41.7% (in aggregate) and 25.0% interest in the Growth Fund.

The Growth Fund is intended for equity investments to advance innovative solutions related to Yuchai's businesses and future developments, with a focus on emerging engine-related and new energy technologies.

The partners have collectively committed to contribute RMB 1 billion ("Commitment Amount") in three tranches of 40%, 30% and 30% based on the progress of the investments. Yuchai's share of the Commitment Amount is RMB 333 million.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("Yuchai"), is one of the leading powertrain solution providers in China. Yuchai specializes in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, pickups, construction and agricultural equipment, and marine and power generation applications. Yuchai offers a comprehensive portfolio of powertrain solutions, including but not limited to diesel, natural gas, and new energy products such as pure electric, range extenders, and hybrid and fuel cell systems. Through its extensive network of regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, Yuchai distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and distributors while providing after-sales services across China and globally. Founded in 1951, Yuchai has established a reputable brand name, built a strong research and development team, and achieved a significant market share in China. Known for its high-quality products and reliable after-sales support, Yuchai has also expanded its footprint into overseas markets. In 2024, Yuchai sold 356,586 engines, further solidifying its position as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "targets", "optimistic", "confident that", "continue to", "predict", "intend", "aim", "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements concerning China Yuchai's and the joint venture's operations, financial performance and condition, are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. China Yuchai cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world and in China, including those discussed in China Yuchai's Form 20-Fs under the headings "Risk Factors", "Results of Operations" and "Business Overview" and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date they are made and China Yuchai specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

