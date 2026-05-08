Yudian AI Series Temperature Controllers Receive TÜV SÜD Functional Safety Certification, a First in China

XIAMEN, China, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yudian Automation Technology Co., Ltd., a global leader in intelligent temperature controller manufacturing, announced that its AI-85X series temperature controllers have successfully obtained TÜV SÜD functional safety certification, making Yudian the first temperature controller brand in China to receive this authoritative certification.

TÜV SÜD functional safety certification is one of the most rigorous international safety standards, recognized across safety-critical industries including semiconductors, industrial automation, and renewable energy. Achieving this certification signals that a product meets the highest benchmarks for reliability and risk control in demanding manufacturing environments.

The certification was completed over 13 months through a collaborative effort between Yudian's technical team and TÜV SÜD's China-Germany team. The process covered a comprehensive review of product design, hardware testing, software verification, production control, and documentation systems. The AI-85X series is developed for high-end manufacturing scenarios such as semiconductors, photovoltaics, and renewable energy. Equipped with Yudian's self-developed APID intelligent regulation algorithm, it delivers precise temperature control with no overshoot or undershoot, achieving a highest temperature control accuracy of 0.002°C in precision manufacturing applications.

Founded in 1991, Yudian has been dedicated to the temperature control field for 35 years. With profound technical expertise and robust industrial capabilities, the company has consistently ranked among the top manufacturers in the global temperature controller industry. Yudian operates a self-built modern factory spanning 60,000 square meters, with an annual production capacity of 10 million units. Its products are exported to over 150 countries and regions, serving more than 80,000 customers worldwide. Yudian has actively participated in the formulation and revision of more than 50 Chinese national and industrial standards. It has taken the lead in drafting the core Chinese national standard for industrial temperature controllers: GB/T 20819.1-2015 Controllers with Analogue Signals for Industrial Process Control Systems.

With 35 years of deep cultivation in temperature control, Yudian persists in specialized, in-depth self research, possessing strong independent R&D capabilities. It has developed multiple globally leading technologies and continuously iterates, treating technological innovation as its core competitiveness to drive industry-wide technological advancement. The maximum measurement accuracy of Yudian temperature controllers can reach Class 0.05, with a top sampling rate of 20 ms and an ultra-high resolution of 0.001°C.

Yudian Temperature Controllers are renowned for low temperature drift, high anti-interference capability, long lifespan, and low failure rate. Product quality is the lifeline of Yudian. The company implements full-process quality control from R&D to manufacturing, with several key reliability indicators significantly surpassing industry standards: Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) burst immunity test reaches 6kV; Operating ambient temperature, standard products can operate stably for long periods in environments from -20°C to 80°C, special customized products. support up to 120°C; Corrosion resistance passes a 72-hour salt spray test; The annual product return rate is consistently controlled below 0.1%, far lower than the industry average.

Underpinning all of this is a comprehensive full-process quality management system, covering everything from raw material intake to finished product delivery, backed by advanced testing equipment and an exceptionally low defect and repair rate. Since becoming one of the first manufacturers to obtain ISO 9001 certification in 1998, Yudian has achieved multiple international certifications including CE, UL and RoHS. The newly acquired TÜV SÜD functional safety certification will further help Yudian overcome market entry barriers in the European Union and North America, opening doors to the world's most demanding customers and accelerating its presence in international high-end markets.

SOURCE Yudian Automation Technology Co., Ltd.