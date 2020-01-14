Yuengling And Celebrity Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark Announce Official Partnership

"Some of my most beloved memories come from spending time with family and friends over food and drinks," said celebrity chef Kelsey Barnard Clark. "Yuengling beer has always been a staple in my household and a unique, quality ingredient I've used for some of my favorite dishes. I'm thrilled to partner with Yuengling, a brand so deeply rooted in family traditions, and of course, excellent beer, to introduce beer & food pairings and new recipes and to help fans cook up some memorable experiences."

As part of the partnership Sheryl Yuengling, 6th generation family member and graduate of the Pennsylvania School of Culinary Arts, and Chef Kelsey, have combined their experience and passions for cooking to develop brand new, custom recipes that feature the bold flavors of Yuengling's iconic beers, including Yuengling Traditional Lager, Golden Pilsner and Oktoberfest. Foodies and Yuengling fans alike can view these special recipes at www.yuengling.com/food and create their own meals for special occasions, from intimate dinners with loved ones to legendary Big Game parties.

"Yuengling has been a key ingredient for brewing good times for nearly 200 years," said Sheryl Yuengling, 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "We are excited to continue creating unforgettable moments for our fans through our partnership with renowned chef Kelsey Barnard Clark. Kelsey and I have had the pleasure of developing our own recipes for the past several months, and we can't wait for our fans to pair these full-flavored creations with their favorite Yuengling beers."

Fans will also have a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime exclusive VIP Dinner Event, hosted and catered by Kelsey and Sheryl, in Yuengling's iconic hand-dug caves at the America's Oldest Brewery in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. Additionally, beer and food lovers will have the opportunity to create Kelsey and Sheryl's specialty recipes in their own kitchens by entering for a chance to win a year-long supply of groceries at CookwithYuengling.com.

Whether it's the six generations and nearly 200 years that Yuengling has been family-owned and operated, or Kelsey's hometown of Dothan, Alabama, where her love of cooking was first born, for Sheryl Yuengling and Kelsey, family comes first. Kelsey's deep family roots and love for Yuengling makes her the perfect brand ambassador who not only shares Yuengling's family values, but also understands how to incorporate Yuengling's authentic flavors into amazing dishes that are perfect for home and social gatherings.

Fans are also encouraged to keep their eyes out as Kelsey will be featured on various point of sale items throughout Yuengling's 22-state footprint and make appearances to meet and cook for Yuengling's biggest fans.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest and the new Golden Pilsner. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About Kelsey Barnard Clark

Kelsey Barnard Clark is a born and raised southerner from Dothan, Alabama. She got her start in the food industry as a mere middle schooler with a baking obsession and did her first catering gig at 16. Kelsey left the deep south for a few years to learn from world-class chefs at the Culinary Institute of America in New York. She fine-tuned her skills working for Manhattan's top restaurants Cafe Boulud and Dovetail before returning to her roots in Alabama to launch her business, now known as KBC. Expanding her accolades even more, Kelsey was the winner of season 16 of Top Chef. Kelsey's passion is whole food, prepared classically and plated with big city flair.

About Sheryl Yuengling

Sheryl graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Environmental Studies. Following graduation, she joined the family business in 2001. Sheryl has nearly 20 years of experience working for the family business in a number of departments. In addition to the family business, Sheryl has a passion for cooking. In 2011, she secured an Associate in Specialized Business at the Pennsylvania School of Culinary Arts.

