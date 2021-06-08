Yuengling Announces Highly Anticipated Launch Date for Iconic Beers in Texas

As part of the launch, Yuengling will hold a SuperFan Sweepstakes where lucky winners will get the opportunity to attend a Yuengling First Taste Party as a VIP. Yuengling will also award additional winners the chance to get the first case of Yuengling in their area. Fans can use the QR code here to learn more about how to enter the sweepstakes.

"The official countdown is on for Yuengling fans in the Lone Star state who are anxiously waiting to enjoy our family of great beers," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "We are proud to announce that we are finally bringing the goods to Texas at the end of August. We have worked tirelessly to ensure our family's recipes and tradition of brewing excellence for the past 192 years will be matched as we brew Yuengling locally in Ft. Worth for the great state of Texas."

The August 23rd launch marks the first state in the joint venture's plan with the Molson Coors Beverage Company to increase Yuengling's reach beyond its current 22-state Eastern footprint. Through this strategic partnership, millions of beer fans in Texas will now have their pick from a variety of Yuengling's renowned beers.

"It's exciting to finally see the first state-wide launch of our joint venture come to fruition," said Gavin Hattersley, President and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. "Over the next few months, our skilled team at the Molson Coors Ft. Worth brewery will work hand-in-hand with the Yuengling family to bring Texans the rich tradition and quality that America's Oldest Brewery is known for."

The Yuengling Company will oversee expansion into Texas and any other western markets outside of Yuengling's existing 22-state Eastern footprint.

"Bringing Yuengling's iconic beer to one of the country's largest beer markets is a tremendous growth opportunity for The Yuengling Company," said Pat Pikunas, General Manager, The Yuengling Company. "We look forward to bringing the goods and giving Texans the highest quality beer drinking experience."

Fans can keep up with the countdown and look out for updates on where to find Yuengling's beer in Texas on Yuengling's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Yuengling), on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Yuengling_Beer) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/yuenglingbeer/) as well as by visiting www.Yuengling.com.

About The Yuengling Company

Formed in September 2020, The Yuengling Company is a Joint Venture between D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, and the Molson Coors Beverage Company. Headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas, The Yuengling Company will drive new market expansion and lead all facets of the business beyond the 192 year old brewer's existing 22-state footprint plus any future D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.'s New England expansion. In 2021, Yuengling Company will launch in Texas with Yuengling Traditional LAGER, Yuengling Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner and FLIGHT by Yuengling.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Raging Eagle Mango. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About Molson Coors

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors .

