Yuengling Begins Westward Expansion with Distribution into Texas

"We have heard from consumers all over the country who are excited to enjoy our beer, which is why we're proud to announce that Texas will be the first western state we'll be expanding to," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6 th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "We are working hard to ensure our recipes and brewing traditions will be followed to our high-quality standards. We have passionate Yuengling fans in Texas, so we are excited to finally bring them the goods."

Yuengling's beers will be brewed locally by Texans at the Molson Coors Ft. Worth brewery. The Yuengling family and its team of brewers are working hand-in-hand with the skilled team at Molson Coors to deliver the rich tradition and quality that is associated with America's Oldest Brewery.

"We are excited to take the first step in our long-brewing partnership, a step that will provide tremendous growth opportunity for Yuengling and Molson Coors, said Gavin Hattersley, President and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. "By brewing Yuengling's iconic beer at our world-class Ft. Worth facility, we are going to make a lot of Texans happy."

This expansion is the first since Yuengling and Molson Coors launched its new long-term brewing relationship—The Yuengling Company— back in September 2020.

"We are excited to have so many Yuengling fans in the west eager to try our beer and that includes the big demand from Texas beer drinkers. We believe there is a lot of opportunity in Texas and are committed to satisfying every fan with our portfolio of great beers," said Pat Pikunas, General Manager, The Yuengling Company. "Fans can expect to receive the same great tasting Yuengling beers they've come to know from our reputation as America's Oldest brewery."

The Yuengling Company will oversee expansion into Texas and any other western markets outside of the Yuengling's existing 22-state footprint plus any future New England Expansion.

About The Yuengling Company

Formed in September 2020, The Yuengling Company is a Joint Venture between D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, and the Molson Coors Beverage Company. Headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas, The Yuengling Company will drive new market expansion and lead all facets of the business beyond the 192 year old brewer's existing 22-state footprint plus any future D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.'s New England expansion.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter and new FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer TM. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About Molson Coors

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors .

