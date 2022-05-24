Yuengling Celebrates Military Appreciation Month

"Supporting the military and veteran communities has always been part of our DNA at Yuengling," said 6th generation family member and Employee Engagement & Culture Manager for D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., Debbie Yuengling. "We have been, and always will be, committed to giving back to the military and veteran communities, and enriching the lives of our nation's heroes and their families."

At a Philadelphia Phillies pre-game check presentation ceremony, Yuengling presented a $50,000 check to Team Red, White & Blue, which will be used to support the organization that is forging America's leading health and wellness community.

"We are thankful for Yuengling's continued support of Team RWB," said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB. "From including our Team RWB logo on the Yuengling Lager cans, to supporting our programs, Yuengling has been a true partner in every sense of the word. We are fired up that Aaron is supporting America's veterans. He embodies the ways athletes can support others through their platforms, and are thankful for his commitment."

Yuengling also presented a $50,000 check to TAPS, which will be used to further provide support for the families of America's fallen military heroes.

"We are proud to have the support of America's Oldest Brewery," said Bonnie Carroll, Founder of TAPS. "Since TAPS' inception in 1994, we have cared for more than 100,000 surviving family members through a national network of peer-based emotional support services, a 24/7 helpline and casework assistance for families. Yuengling and Aaron's contributions will help us to continue providing care and support to the families who need them."

In further support of our nation's heroes, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher, and Yuengling brand ambassador Aaron Nola , teamed up with Yuengling throughout the week to create some once-in-a-lifetime experiences for the military and veteran communities.

Kicking off the week, Nola visited the iconic Yuengling Brewery in Pottsville, Pa, where he spent the day touring the historic brewery, learning the brewing process, signing autographs for fans, and meeting veteran employees.

Then, at Citizens Bank Park, Nola hosted a private, pre-Phillies game party with Team RWB and TAPS military and veteran members in the Yuengling Party Pavilion. Serving as guest bartender for the event, he spent some quality time with the military and veterans hearing their inspirational stories, taking pictures, and enjoying some Yuengling Traditional Lagers with our nation's heroes.

Lastly, at the Philadelphia Phillies pre-game check presentation ceremony, Nola announced that he is joining Yuengling's efforts and will be donating $250 to Team Red, White and Blue for every strikeout this season, and $200 to TAPS for every Phillies win.

"Giving back to the military and veteran communities this Military Appreciation Month is just a small token of my gratitude for all of our past, present and future service men and women," said Nola. "I know Yuengling has been a longtime supporter of a variety of military organizations, so when we teamed up back in 2019, I was excited to become more involved. This month has been amazing, and an honor getting to meet and support Yuengling's fans, family, military and veteran communities this May."

Over the past few years, Yuengling and Nola have worked together to raise more than $300,000 for a variety of charities including Team RWB and TAPS, and Nola helped spearhead Yuengling's "Cheers PA" a virtual fundraiser where 100% of the proceeds went to help bartenders and waitstaff impacted by COVID-19.

Yuengling will continue to honor America's veterans throughout the summer with the return of its limited-edition Yuengling Traditional Lager cans, emblazoned with a unique desert camouflage print and Team RWB logo. These special cans will be available across the brewery's 23-state footprint in 12pk/12oz and 24pk/12oz cans and single-serve 24oz cans which are available for purchase at Yuengling fans' favorite stores, restaurants and bars.

For more information about Yuengling, and to stay up to date about all the latest Yuengling summer activations, including the Yuengling-Philadelphia Phillies partnership, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page , follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram , or visit Yuengling.com .

