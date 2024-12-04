Yuengling Continues Midwest Expansion with Highly Anticipated Distribution into Illinois

Fans across 28 states will now have access to The Oldest Brewery in America's iconic portfolio of beers

POTTSVILLE, Pa., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yuengling announced the continuation of the brewery's Midwest expansion with distribution of its exceptional portfolio of beers into Illinois in early 2025. Fans across Illinois will be able to experience the brand's flagship beers —spanning the brewery's iconic Yuengling® Traditional LAGER, Light Lager, Golden Pilsner, Black and Tan, and FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer, in the coming months.

Courtesy of D.G. Yuengling & Son

"For years we have seen an overwhelming desire for our portfolio from our most loyal fans in Illinois that have been eagerly awaiting the brand's arrival," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "We are incredibly proud to announce our expansion into a great beer market such as Illinois in the new year and, as the Oldest Brewery in America, we look forward to upholding our commitment of delivering high quality beer drinking experiences across the entire state."

Yuengling's iconic portfolio will first be available on draft in Illinois at the end of January with more distribution and packaging rolling out in the weeks following. With this launch, fans of legal drinking age will be able to purchase Yuengling beers at their favorite restaurants, bars, and stores across the state.

"With the success of our newest expansion into Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma in 2023, we knew there was more work to be done in the Midwest region," said Colin Callahan, General Manager, The Yuengling Company. "We look forward to continuing our work alongside our skilled partners to bring Illinois residents the rich tradition and quality that the Oldest Brewery in America is known for."

Fans in Illinois can expect more details on Yuengling's newest expansion and updates on special events and activations across the state in the coming months. To keep up to date, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on X and Instagram, or visit www.Yuengling.com.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., the oldest brewery in America, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Bock, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling, and Bongo Fizz. Production is supplied by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. A separate joint venture called The Yuengling Company was established in 2020 with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand production and distribution further west. Yuengling beer is currently available in 26 states. You can experience Yuengling in Pottsville, PA, by taking a free tour of America's Oldest Brewery and visiting our Museum & Gift Shop. Also, dine, shop, and enjoy our year-round and seasonal-selection of beers at the Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen in Tampa, FL. For more information about Yuengling, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on X and Instagram, or visit www.Yuengling.com.

