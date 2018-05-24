Yuengling Extends Hours, Adds Events And Promotions To Free Brewery Tour & Tastings

"Summer is a busy travel season and we want to offer our loyal fans more opportunities and incentives to visit us at the brewery," said Debbie Yuengling, 6th generation daughter, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "We're always looking for ways to enhance our brewery tour experience. Extended hours, combined with several exciting summer promotions and events, are important, customer-focused improvements that will make visiting our Pottsville brewery easier and more exciting than ever."

Summer Promotion

Starting in June as part of Yuengling's American Summer Adventure Promotion, visitors will have a chance to win fun prizes and branded swag all summer-long by posting a photo of their brewery tour experience using #YuenglingBrewTour and tagging Yuengling on social media. A winner will be chosen every day between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Guests can also purchase memorabilia at the newly relocated and expanded gift shop. Yuengling will announce other promotions via social media throughout the summer.

Fans can enter for a chance to win tickets for a private Meet & Greet with Chris Martin IV, owner of Martin Guitar, and listen to acoustic entertainment by Martin artist Craig Thatcher in mid-June at the Yuengling Brewery. Fans are encouraged to follow Yuengling on its social media channels for their chance to win exclusive tickets and learn more about additional event announcements.

Special Events

On June 20, Yuengling will celebrate National American Eagle Day to pay homage to the iconic eagle featured on its label since 1829 and in its new brand campaign "Spread Your Wings." From 12:30-1:30 p.m., visitors will see a real, live bald eagle at the brewery, talk to an eagle handler from the Carbon County Environmental Education Center, and learn more about the history of the iconic bald eagle.

In addition to our historic Yuengling beer aging caves, brew house and bottling shop, this summer, the tour will feature a number of new social media selfie spots including a Yuengling beer throne and an iconic "Spread Your Wings" wall. Be sure to check them out on the tour route.

TAPS

Yuengling is proud to support families of veterans by partnering with Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). Twenty percent of the Lagers for Heroes retail merchandise sales are being donated to TAPS through May 31.

Extended Hours

Extended summer brewery tour hours below will begin on Saturday, May 26 and end on Saturday, September 1. Tours are free for all ages. Reservations for groups larger than 15 are suggested. Valid ID is required for tastings following the tour. For more info, visit Pottsville FAQs.

Extended Public Tour Times*

Monday – Friday

10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

Saturday tours start at 10:30 a.m. and run every 45 people until 3 p.m.

Extended Gift Shop Hours*

Monday – Saturday

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

*The brewery and gift shop are closed on Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.

The Yuengling brewery is located at 420 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA. For more information, visit Yuengling.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Based in Pottsville, PA, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Serving in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, and Oktoberfest. Get news, updates and access media images here: https://www.yuengling.com/news. For more information about Yuengling, "like" Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Yuengling), follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Yuengling_Beer) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/yuenglingbeer/) or visit www.Yuengling.com.

