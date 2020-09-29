Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter Makes Its Highly Anticipated Return - in Bottles

To celebrate the collaboration's wild success and consumers' love of beer and chocolate, Yuengling and Hershey have joined forces again to bring the best of both worlds to fans of legal drinking age for enjoyment wherever they are. Fans can once again delight in this uniquely delicious brew on-draft. And for the first time, consumers will now have the opportunity to enjoy it in bottles from the comfort of their own homes to celebrate life's occasions.

Originally released in draft only in 2019, in 14 states throughout Yuengling's footprint, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter marked the first-ever beer collaboration for the two iconic, Pennsylvania brands. The fan-favorite beer combines over 300 years of both brands' Pennsylvania heritage. Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter makes its return just in time for beer lovers and loyal fans to enjoy, a bottle, now for Halloween and for the holiday season through Valentine's Day.

"Last year we were overwhelmed by the excitement and passion expressed by our fans for our first-ever collaboration beer," said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th Generation Brewer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "We heard our fans and saw consumers, near and far, scrambling to get their hands on a taste of Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter. So, in keeping with our 191-year tradition of listening to our loyal fans, we decided to release our Chocolate Porter across our entire footprint and in bottles for even more consumers 21+ to enjoy."

At a 4.7% ABV, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter combines Yuengling's nearly 200-year old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the world-famous taste of Hershey's chocolate. The special-edition, seasonal beer uses Yuengling's unparalleled brewing expertise to artfully blend Hershey's iconic chocolate flavor with caramel and dark roasted malts for a smooth, rich and delightfully chocolaty finish. The liquid pairs well with everything from barbequed and smoked meats, to cheeses and desserts – perfect for any holiday celebration, while offering fans a truly premium drinking experience.

"We're happy to work with Yuengling to expand the availability of the chocolate porter and, better yet the Yuengling Hershey's chocolate porter is available in bottles for the first time. Now our fans will be able to enjoy this one-of-a-kind beer collaboration in the comfort of their homes," said Ernie Savo, senior director global licensing, The Hershey Company.

Starting in late September, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter will be available in bottles and on draft throughout Yuengling's 22-state footprint, while supplies last. Fans can find their nearest retailer with Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter by visiting the "Find Our Beer" link at www.yuengling.com.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter and new FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer™. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

