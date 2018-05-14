Yuengling Inspires Consumers To "Spread Your Wings"

In 1829, the Yuengling brewery, originally named the "Eagle Brewery," debuted the iconic eagle on its label and it has remained a prominent part of brand imagery ever since. "Spread Your Wings" builds on the Yuengling Eagle iconography and centers on its eagle wings to symbolize the unique qualities of the brand and today's consumers.

"The 'Spread Your Wings' campaign represents the values of strength, hard work and resiliency that have been a large part of our success for over six generations," said Wendy Yuengling, 6th generation daughter, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "It symbolizes the independent and spirited nature of the Yuengling brand, and embodies the energy and passion of our loyal fans, while inviting new drinkers to discover us as well."

Starting May 14, "Spread Your Wings" will roll out via a fully integrated advertising campaign including video, audio, out-of-home, print and social media highlighting inspiring moments that challenge an individual's physical, intellectual and creative limits. The campaign will look to empower and inspire drinkers to tap into their inner drive and realize their full potential every day in every way.

Chicago-based creative agency Laughlin Constable, recently named Agency of Record for Yuengling, set the creative vision for "Spread Your Wings."

"'Spread Your Wings' expresses the love and zeal for the beer that's a strong asset for the Yuengling brand," said Dan Fietsam, Chief Creative Officer. "We wanted to leverage that enthusiasm with the core elements of the brand like the eagle to stoke the passion of the next generation of Yuengling drinkers as well as the people who have always loved the brand."

The campaign celebrates an entrepreneurial spirit, the drive to succeed and a thirst for ultimate fulfillment. By eliciting an emotional reaction and establishing a meaningful connection between the loyal drinkers and Yuengling, "Spread Your Wings" champions the spirit of passion and perseverance shared by both. To view the videos and images:

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Based in historic Pottsville, PA, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest and the new Golden Pilsner. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About Laughlin Constable

Laughlin Constable is a 4A's Top 25, integrated, proudly Midwestern advertising agency, independent since 1976. With offices in Chicago and Milwaukee, Laughlin Constable leverages creativity and technology to take brands From Now to Next®. Its annual billings are in excess of $280 million. The agency's clients include: Wisconsin Department of Tourism, Bon-Ton Stores, Sears Auto Centers, Lung Cancer Alliance, Medela, Northwestern Medicine, Acuity, Manpower Group, Master Lock, Paris Presents and Transamerica. For more information, please visit Laughlin.com, www.Facebook.com/LaughlinConstable or follow LC on Twitter @LaughlinAgency.

