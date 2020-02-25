Yuengling Launches "FLIGHT," The Next Generation Of Light Beer™

Yuengling is "Raising the Bar" by pouring more than 190 years of brewing expertise into crafting and redefining what consumers deserve in an upscale light beer. With 2.6 grams of carbs, 95 calories, and 4.2% ABV, FLIGHT by Yuengling is a crisp, easy-to-drink beer that will complement the brewery's existing portfolio of brands.

"Recognizing an opportunity in the light beer category, we have been working to deliver an upscale refreshment brand that fits within the active lifestyles of today's consumers," said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "Our family brewing business was built on providing consumers with a high-quality, great tasting drinking experience for social occasions. We have spent more than a year perfecting FLIGHT by Yuengling, taking the taste of this light beer to new heights, and can't wait for our fans and light beer drinkers to try it."

FLIGHT by Yuengling is the latest year-round offering from America's Oldest Brewery®, and part of Yuengling's mission to not only brew iconic, traditional beers, but to Raise the Bar™ for flavor and refreshment across the beer category. Starting in March, FLIGHT by Yuengling will be available in 12-ounce bottles across Yuengling's entire 22-state footprint. Draught will be available in select markets in the second half of the year.

The FLIGHT brand name is a unique take on light beer, with a nod to D.G. Yuengling & Son's iconic eagle logo. The brands' modern packaging design and sleek wing logo is a contemporary take on the brewery's traditional eagle logo and is a tribute to D.G. Yuengling's original Eagle Brewery built in 1829.

FLIGHT will be supported by the fully integrated Raise the Bar™ campaign which is built off the brewery's foundation of hard work, passion and pride. The campaign will encourage consumers to strive to be the best versions of themselves and continue to push themselves in their lives. These qualities are exemplified by Yuengling's newest brand ambassadors Rose Lavelle, American professional soccer star, and Lauren Alaina, award-winning country singer, songwriter and actress. Rose and Lauren embody the spirit and passion of "Raising the Bar," with their drive to pursue their own standards of success and personal growth, whether it's on the field or on the stage. As FLIGHT brand ambassadors, Rose and Lauren will represent the brand via personal appearances and performances, fan meet & greets, special promotions and sweepstakes, and prominent roles in the new multichannel advertising campaign.

As America's Oldest Brewery®, Yuengling continues to create new opportunities for consumers to enjoy the brand, including the releases of Yuengling Golden Pilsner and Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter. FLIGHT by Yuengling is the latest introduction influenced by consumer feedback, and fans can expect more exciting announcements in 2020.

For more information about FLIGHT by Yuengling, and where to find it at a store near you, please visit https://www.yuengling.com or follow @Yuengling on Facebook, @YuenglingBeer on Twitter and @YuenglingBeer on Instagram. Fans can also learn more about the new brand and exciting announcements by searching and tagging #RaiseTheBar via social media.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter and new FLIGHT by Yuengling. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

Contact:

Jessica Seiders Eddie Ravert Communications Manager Tierney Agency jseiders@yuengling.com eravert@tierneyagency.com 570-622-0153 Ext 1541 610-731-7229

SOURCE D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.yuengling.com

