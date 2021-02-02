Yuengling Launches new Raging Eagle Mango Beer with Bold Flavor

"We saw an opportunity to leverage our six generations of brewing expertise to create a refreshing mango beer that appeals to adventurous drinkers and adds a bold new brand to our portfolio of iconic beers," said Jen Yuengling, 6th generation brewer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "Raging Eagle Mango Beer feeds into the passion and energy of the 21-35 young adult who is often surrounded by friends and itching to embark on new and unique adventures."

Starting today, the mango deliciousness will be available year-round in 24oz cans at convenience stores across Yuengling's 22-state footprint – making it the ideal beer for the flavor-seeker who is always on the hunt for good times. More Yuengling Raging Eagle pack configurations will be available later in the year.

As America's Oldest Brewery, Yuengling continues to create new opportunities for consumers to enjoy the brand, including the recent releases of Yuengling Golden Pilsner, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter and FLIGHT by Yuengling. Raging Eagle is the latest product inspired by consumer feedback, and fans can expect more bigger and bolder innovation from the brewery.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, Raging Eagle and new FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer™. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

