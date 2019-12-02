Yuengling Partners With American Eagle Foundation To Protect U.S. National Symbol

The partnership includes the following:

Eagle Nest Cam

Every year, thousands of viewers tune in to AEF's high-definition, live-streaming nest cams to watch eaglets hatch and grow into magnificent Bald Eagles ready to take their first flights into the wild. Yuengling invites fans worldwide to visit AEF's Northeast Florida Bald Eagle Nest Cam for unprecedented insight into the entire Bald Eagle nesting process and witness with great anticipation as two new eagles, Samson & Gabrielle, occupy the Bald Eagle nest, known as "The Hamlet." To encourage education and curiosity around eagle preservation, the eagle cam webpage features a platform for viewers to ask questions and learn from knowledgeable experts.

Eaglet Release

Through AEF's breeding and rehabilitation programs, hundreds of Bald Eagles have been cared for and released into the wild, contributing to the conservation success story of the American Bald Eagle. In 2020, Yuengling will partner with AEF to host an eaglet release in honor of a fallen service member. Fans can follow the brewery and AEF on social media to learn about future eaglet releases.

Donate to Support and Special Sweepstakes

From June – September, fans will have a chance to donate to AEF and win the "Experience America- National Parks Getaway" for a close-up adventure with American eagles in their natural habitat. Entry details will be available on Yuengling displays and through social media. Details will be released this spring.

National American Eagle Day

On June 20, Yuengling will celebrate National American Eagle Day at its historic brewery in Pottsville, Pa. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness a live bald eagle and connect with an eagle handler on its history and symbolism as well as its wildlife behaviors and role in the ecosystem. Fans can also participate in free brewery tours and learn about Yuengling's 190-year-old past, including its beginnings as the Eagle Brewery, or explore the brewery's hand-dug fermentation caves from the 1800s. AEF will also host a nationwide habitat cleanup initiative to ensure Bald Eagle habitats remain safe nesting areas for future generations of the Bald Eagle. Additional information can be found on americaneagleday.org.

"For more than 30 years, the American Eagle Foundation has been dedicated to protecting the Bald Eagle through conservation, education and rehabilitation programs. Yuengling, a company committed to quality and craftsmanship, has paid tribute to the enduring majesty of the Bald Eagle since their inception. It just seemed like a natural fit to embark on this partnership," said Jessica Hall, Executive Director, American Eagle Foundation.

In 1829, the Yuengling Brewery, originally named the Eagle Brewery, debuted the iconic eagle on its label and it has remained a prominent part of brand imagery ever since. Learn more about the Yuengling brand at Yuengling.com or by following @Yuengling on Facebook, @Yuengling_Beer on Twitter and @YuenglingBeer on Instagram.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Celebrating its 190th anniversary, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest and the new Golden Pilsner. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About American Eagle Foundation

Through educational outreach and a deeply passionate commitment to conservation, the American Eagle Foundation (a 501c 3) is dedicated to inspiring the national community to guard and protect the bald eagle and all North American birds of prey.

