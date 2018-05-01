Yuengling's Lagers For Heroes Program Celebrates Partnership With TAPS

"We are thankful and proud of the brave and dedicated service men and women who make great sacrifices representing our country's freedom every day," said Jen Yuengling, 6th Generation Brewer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "TAPS does amazing work for the families of our nation's heroes. We are honored to support them and their important work."

Yuengling will present $50,000 to TAPS in 2018 for their ongoing support to provide comfort and care for the families of America's fallen heroes. In recognition of Memorial Day, consumers are also invited to "Grab a Lager & Toast a Hero" and donate to TAPS by texting "TAPS" to 24700, and can also make donations at the register through a bar code scan from May 1 through May 31. Yuengling will also donate a percentage of Lagers for Heroes retail merchandise purchases to TAPS in May.

"On behalf of the thousands of families who have lost a loved one in the military, TAPS is grateful to Yuengling for its recognition of the service and sacrifice of so many brave Americans," said TAPS President and Founder Bonnie Carroll, who is also a 2015 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. "Because of Yuengling's contribution, many new families will have access to the critical TAPS services that help stabilize them and help them to move forward following the loss of their loved one."



Yuengling's Lagers for Heroes Program runs year round and supports veterans and their families through charities like TAPS, Operation Gratitude, and other local organizations.

Based in Pottsville, PA, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Serving in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, and Oktoberfest. Get news, updates and access media images here: https://www.yuengling.com/news. For more information about Yuengling, "like" Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Yuengling), follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Yuengling_Beer) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/yuenglingbeer/) or visit www.Yuengling.com.

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the national organization providing compassionate care for the families of America's fallen military heroes and has offered support to more than 75,000 surviving family members of our fallen military and their caregivers since 1994. TAPS provides peer-based emotional support, grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, case work assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups and a 24/7 resource and information helpline for all who have been affected by a death in the Armed Forces. Services are provided free of charge. For more information go to www.taps.org or call the toll-free TAPS resource and information helpline at 1.800.959.TAPS (8277).

